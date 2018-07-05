© The Weizmann Institute

"We represent a group of intellectuals and cultural figures central to Israeli society, several of whom are world renowned in their fields. We are patriotic Israeli citizens who love our country and who contribute tirelessly to Israeli science and culture, and to that of the world at large. We fully intend to stay here and continue to contribute, but we are horrified by the situation and fear deeply for our lives and those of our offspring, and for the lives of the 13 million Jews and Arabs who live here and who have no other homeland."

"this is apartheid, there is no better word for it,"

"I've always said only half jokingly, that if this US were to cut it's financial support to Israel by say 30, this would do something, that would make citizens inside Israel think 'hey what is going on here? Are we dong something wrong?'



Because right now if everything is fine. We have football matches, and tv, and baking contests, and our culture and science snap economics is fine. And the americans give us the money we need, we have a big strong army, then why does an average Israeli have to feel that something is wrong here?



Most of the Israeli citizens do not know what happens in the West Bank."

"My reaction is if that is a solution that is feasible, and you will find an Israeli government and a Palestinian leadership that would agree to that solution, fine. I'm willing to live like in Canada with English speaking and French speaking people. It's not the same of course, but if there is a utopian possibility of this entire area, including the West Bank and Gaza and the Golan Heights being one country, one state, one government and all the people living there are equal citizens including voting rights, that's fine with me."