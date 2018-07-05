A car crashed into pedestrians in the tourist village of Dagomys in Sochi on the Russian Black Sea coast, killing one person and injuring several others on Wednesday. The driver presumably fell asleep behind the wheel.The driver of the car was a local man in his early 20s who, "according to preliminary data, fell asleep behind the wheel, drove through the incoming traffic and crashed into the pedestrians."The investigators have been working at the scene of the accident and are considering launching a criminal case against the driver.CCTV cameras have caught the moment the black car runs up onto the pavement at high speed, sending people into the air before crashing into another vehicle.Sochi's Public Health Department told RIA-Novosti that ambulances have delivered five of the injured to one of the city's hospitalsDuring the police interrogation, the driver said that he fell asleep and didn't remember how he ran over the people, an informed source told Interfax.The village of Dagomys is a district of Sochi, located 12 kilometers from the city center. On Saturday, Sochi will host Russia's quarterfinal match against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup.