The police look like they are in a war zone. The NSA listens in to our phone calls and reads our text messages with the help of "private" telecommunications companies. The Bill of Rights is being gutted. Should we give up and accept the creeping police state? Hardly!Rutherford Institute president John W. Whitehead joins today's Liberty Report with important information on how we can fight back against the authoritarians who seek control over us. Also don't miss a special announcement in today's program: John Whitehead is joining our excellent line-up of speakers at our August 18th Peace and Prosperity Conference in Washington, DC!