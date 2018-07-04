© Greater Manchester Police



An imam who beat his pupils "until it became normalized" has been jailed for 17 months after CCTV footage revealed up to 109 assaults on children attending his Islamic study classes in a Rochdale mosque.Some 40 hours of footage analyzed by Greater Manchester Police officers show "consistent assaults" at the hands of the imam in a mosque on Crawford Street."The children were left cowering and holding onto their ears, their arms and their legs after he repeatedly used violence as a punishment."Rauf left the children intimidated and afraid to tell their parents about his bullying tactics."I dread to think how many children's lives he has affected over the years, we are doing all we can to support those children and their families that we know about."Rauf, of Sussex Street in Rochdale, has been jailed for one year and 5 months. He must serve at least half his sentence before being considered for release."That - if it ever belonged to an era - belonged to a very different one."He said: "The defendant displayed Dickensian attitudes towards teaching and feels a level of corporal punishment is appropriate."It is to do with his understanding of how appropriate teaching may be engaged in."It is not to do with the victims' young age or vulnerability, but a failure on his part about what appropriate teaching methods may be employed," Nadim said, Manchester Evening News reported.