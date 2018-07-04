Muslims in France
© YouTube screen grab
Muslims in France
Imagine Donald Trump in a debate with extreme leftist Bill Maher and his left-leaning guests. What a surreal show that would have been! Something similar recently happened on one of the most watched TV shows in France.

"France is being religiously colonised by migrants," said Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, a major French political figure. His comment made headlines just a few hours later after its airing. Immediately, extremist pro-immigration members of the press accused him of racism.

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who would have been Marine le Pen's Prime minister if she had been elected, expressed a populist view against a panel filled with liberal actors and journalists.

"I think that our country is colonised...economically by the Americans and the Chinese, politically by Brussels, the European Union and Germany," said M. Dupont-Aignan.

Even though the Quran is clear about its totalitarian goal of world domination and the extermination or enslavement of all who resist Islam, the panel exploded in anger as soon as he made his remarks. But the public cheered.

Before being told he was "worse than Marine le Pen" and also a fascist, he jokingly proposed to put "migrant camps in the Luxembourg's garden," where one of the female journalists on the panel seemingly lived, because of her "refugee welcome" attitude. The people's sense of humour is, apparently, not shared by the extreme left.