"Let's have everybody a Republican," Behar said sarcastically. "The Supreme Court, the Congress, the presidency. What is that called? Dictatorship, I believe."
Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg was also very upset at the prospect of Trump being able to get another judge on the bench.
"If you take my right away from me to judge what I do for my family and my body, I got a little problem with that," she said. "You got a problem - you don't want people to take your guns, well get out of my behind. Get out of my vagina."
Since Kennedy's announcement, Trump has said he will pick from a list of 25 nominees.
"He is a man that I've known for a long time and a man that I've respected for a long time. He's been a great justice of the Supreme Court. He is a man who is displaying great vision," Trump said. "We will begin our search for a new justice of the United States Supreme Court. That will begin immediately."
Julio RosasJulio is a writer for IJR and is currently serving in the Marine Corps Reserves
Comment: Funny how the Left wasn't screaming when the Democrats controlled Congress under Obama from 2007 - 2010.