EU leaders, racking their brains on how to share the burden of migrants and refugees, finally reached a vague compromise after almost 10 hours of deliberations.Europe saw around one million migrants arrive to the continent during the 2015 refugee crisis. More than 377,000 reached Europe in 2016 and some 160,000 entered by sea last year. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates 80,000 people will enter by sea in 2018.Members of the European Union can set up "control centers" for "rapid processing"to stop people smugglers operating out of Libya and elsewhereThe EU will step up its support for the Sahel region, the Libyan Coast Guard, and South European communities.The EU-Turkey Statementto prevent new crossings from Turkey and bring flows to a halt.A second tranche of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey will be launched,The European Council concluded that the European border and coast guard agency FRONTEXThe EU Council decided that, to prevent "tragic loss of life,"to embark on perilous journeys."for those saved during search and rescue efforts. These woulddedicated to internal security, integrated border management, asylum and migration fundsto counter secondary movements of asylum seekersWho wants what in Europe?Berlin, along with Brussels, has long pushed for a migrant quota program for all member states, and Chancellor Angela Merkel previously came up with a controversial open-door policy for those fleeing war and persecution.Now, however, Merkel finds herself in an urgent need of compromise, after her key ally and new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer threatened to use his power to begin rejecting some asylum seekers at the German border unless the chancellor was able to agree to a deal with EU partners.Seeking more support from the European Union, as it is a frontline state for migrants and refugees. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed that NGO rescue ships will not be allowed to dock in Italian ports. He has also criticized the EU compromise, saying it's too opaque.President Emmanuel Macron has been a vocal supporter of EU solidarity in dealing with the crisis, and recently slammed Italy for refusing to accept an NGO ship.Sentiments are mixed in Greece, another frontline state. Residents of islands that serve as arrival points for refugees are fed up, feeling as though Brussels and the government aren't providing enough help.These four countries have long been against taking in refugees, strongly opposing any sort of quota system.