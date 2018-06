© Eric Vidal / Reuters

Following nearly ten hours of tense deliberation in search of a face-saving compromise, the EU leaders have agreed to allow member states to "voluntarily" obey the most controversial clauses of the migrant agreement.those who are saved,should be taken charge of, on the basis of a shared effort, through the transfer in controlled centres set up in Member States,where rapid and secure processing would allow,to distinguish between irregular migrants,and those in need of international protection,the conclusions of the European Council meeting read The leaders also called for "the need for Member States to ensure the effective control of the EU's external borders" while underlining the "necessity to significantly step up" the return of migrants.French President Emmanuel Macron spent part of Thursday in talks with Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte, trying to find a face-saving compromise for the EU.he said, after tense negotiations.German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose 'Open Door' refugee policy has arguably contributed to the current migrant influx into Europe, welcomed the outcome of the negotiations, noting, however, that"Overall, after an intensive discussion on the most challenging theme for the European Union, namely migration," Merkel said.The talks, which concluded at about 4:30am Friday, also included an agreement to increase border security and speed up the process of handling the petitioner's right to asylum and of extraditing those who don't qualify.Italy, which has been at the frontline of the struggle to cope with the influx of refugees, demanded that EU states share the burden of handling migrants that come into that country via the Mediterranean.Conte, who was appointed as Prime Minister on June 1, now leads a heavily eurosceptic government comprising two anti-establishment parties, Lega Nord and the Five-Star Movement.