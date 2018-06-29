Pressed by Italy's concerns, eventually the 28 leaders agreed to reform the asylum system by consensus and to include a clause on hosting migrants across EU countries on a voluntary basis. Part of the agreement gives Italy and Greece options to set up migrant centers on their soil if they so choose.
Comment: Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz reported that the leaders of the union agreed that Italy and Greece can set up migrant centres on their soil if they want to.
"I can confirm that countries like Italy or Greece can set up closed centers on the border if they want. There is still no agreement on binding quotas," he told reporters in Brussels after an EU migration deal was announced.
"On EU territory, those who are saved, according to international law, should be taken charge of, on the basis of a shared effort, through the transfer in controlled centres set up in Member States, only on a voluntary basis, where rapid and secure processing would allow, with full EU support, to distinguish between irregular migrants, who will be returned, and those in need of international protection, for whom the principle of solidarity would apply," the conclusions of the European Council meeting read. "All the measures in the context of these controlled centres, including relocation and resettlement, will be on a voluntary basis, without prejudice to the Dublin reform."
The leaders also called for "the need for Member States to ensure the effective control of the EU's external borders with EU financial and material support," while underlining the "necessity to significantly step up" the return of migrants.
French President Emmanuel Macron spent part of Thursday in talks with Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte, trying to find a face-saving compromise for the EU. "It is European cooperation that has won the day," he said, after tense negotiations. "Europe will have to live with migratory pressures for a long time. We must succeed in standing up to this challenge whilst being true to our values."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose 'Open Door' refugee policy has arguably contributed to the current migrant influx into Europe, welcomed the outcome of the negotiations, noting, however, that there is a lot more work to be done to overcome EU-wide differences.
"Overall, after an intensive discussion on the most challenging theme for the European Union, namely migration, it is a good signal that we agreed a common text," Merkel said. "We still have a lot of work to do to bridge the different views."
The talks, which concluded at about 4:30am Friday, also included an agreement to increase border security and speed up the process of handling the petitioner's right to asylum and of extraditing those who don't qualify. A key Italian demand, to overhaul the rules for distributing migrants when the port-of-entry country is overwhelmed, was reportedly also agreed on.
Comment: Italy sought to get the EU summit to help stop arrivals and agree to a more diverse distribution of asylum seekers across member states.Germany sought solutions to stem 'secondary movements', where asylum seekers travel across the Schengen passport-free zone to reach other EU states.
Both appear to have secured their demands in the final EU summit conclusions.
"Italy is not alone anymore," Conte said after the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Giuseppe Conte had refused to approve an EU summit statement on the issue of migration. Italy, which has been at the frontline of the struggle to cope with the influx of refugees, demanded that EU states share the burden of handling migrants that come into that country via the Mediterranean.
Conte, who was appointed as Prime Minister on June 1, now leads a heavily eurosceptic government comprising two anti-establishment parties, Lega Nord and the Five-Star Movement. The stance, by this first-time attendee of a European Union summit, forced Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to cancel a news conference planned for Thursday evening.
Comment: The leaders of the EU countries made a political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months, a source in the EU Council told TASS on the sidelines of the EU summit.