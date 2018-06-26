© Photograph by Olivier Douliery /picture-alliance/AP

Washington - Shortly after the United States Supreme Court upheld Donald J. Trump's controversial travel ban, millions of people from other countries expressed puzzlement that anyone would want to travel to the United States at this juncture.In interviews with people from around the world, respondents said that the travel ban struck them as unnecessary, because the United States was not currently on the list of the top hundred countries to which they would consider travelling.When asked to name the reasons they felt that a travel ban was superfluous, many of those interviewed cited the United States's gun violence and crumbling infrastructure, as well as its broken educational and health-care systems, while others singled out its President's startling disrespect for democratic norms and human rights.Given those views, most of the foreigners interviewed said they found the news of the Supreme Court's decision baffling. "When I heard that the United States was having a travel ban, I assumed that was to keep people from leaving," one respondent said, echoing the sentiments of many.