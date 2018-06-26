Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
The New Yorker/The Borowitz Report
Tue, 26 Jun 2018 18:14 UTC
In interviews with people from around the world, respondents said that the travel ban struck them as unnecessary, because the United States was not currently on the list of the top hundred countries to which they would consider travelling.
When asked to name the reasons they felt that a travel ban was superfluous, many of those interviewed cited the United States's gun violence and crumbling infrastructure, as well as its broken educational and health-care systems, while others singled out its President's startling disrespect for democratic norms and human rights.
Given those views, most of the foreigners interviewed said they found the news of the Supreme Court's decision baffling. "When I heard that the United States was having a travel ban, I assumed that was to keep people from leaving," one respondent said, echoing the sentiments of many.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Super volcano surprise! Geologists find a giant blob of magma under Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts
- Republican lawmakers introduce censure measure, 'Maxine Waters should resign' for incitement
- Former British Army chief admits Russia is justified in seeing NATO aggression as 'strategic threat'
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Flash floods hit Singapore - Nearly 8 inches of rainfall in 4 hours, more than the entire June average
- Herpes virus contributes to Alzheimer's disease says new study
- Persistent and insidious: Nonstick chemicals can really stick around - in your body
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- San Francisco woman 'calls police' on 8-year-old girl for selling water
- The plot thickens in the story of NY Times reporter Ali Watkins' inappropriate relationship with Senate aide - Update: She allegedly dated a 2nd source
- CRISPR's catch-22: Two new studies warn the gene editing tool can trigger cancer
- Restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders has negative reviews censored by Yelp
- Once again, BBC shields Israel: Declares that FIVE children being murdered by Israel is 'not a lot'
- Italian coastguard advices rescue ships to call Libya for help
- Left-wing politicians send letter to Tommy Robinson supporters labeling them the 'resurgent racist right'
- Writer for The New Yorker resigns after falsely accusing ICE agent who lost his legs in combat of having Nazi tattoo
- ISS launches spacecraft intended to clean up alarming quantities of space junk orbiting Earth
- Mexico murder rate peaks at 93 victims per day
- Woman left 'ashamed and humiliated' after Walgreens pharmacist refused to fill prescription for miscarriage medication
- Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini calls for migrant reception centres south of Libya
- Republican lawmakers introduce censure measure, 'Maxine Waters should resign' for incitement
- Former British Army chief admits Russia is justified in seeing NATO aggression as 'strategic threat'
- Once again, BBC shields Israel: Declares that FIVE children being murdered by Israel is 'not a lot'
- Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini calls for migrant reception centres south of Libya
- Common cause: Nusra Front terrorists deeply entrenched with US-backed militants throughout southern Syria
- 'Mad Maxine' put on notice: 'Careful what you wish for!' Trump slams Waters for urging harassment of officials
- Thierry Meyssan: The Trump/Kushner 'peace plan' is not what you think
- Race hysteria: CNN analyst wants DHS Sec. to eat only with her own race after antifa incident at DC restaurant
- 'Trump as Hitler': The Left's strategic blunder will only benefit Trump - and they don't even realize it
- Hiding in plain sight: The NSA has spy hubs in eight US Cities
- Paul Manafort's defense team appeals judge's decision to put him in jail
- Feds warn Antifa must end ICE occupation or face arrest
- Mad Maxine Waters
- White House adviser Leonard Leo: Trump likely to take two more Supreme Court picks in the next few years
- How much of what the Mueller probe uncovers will be made public?
- IG report may prove Lynch promised Clinton camp she wouldn't let FBI 'go too far' with investigation
- India moves to use rupees in oil trade with Iran to bypass US sanctions
- 'Look what Trump made her do!' Nancy Pelosi finds Maxine Waters comments unacceptable, but it's Trump's fault
- Israeli missiles target Iranian cargo plane at Damascus International Airport - Syrian air defenses fire back
- Under the guise of MINUSMA? Uncritical corporate news reports accompany arrival of Canadian military mission in Mali
- San Francisco woman 'calls police' on 8-year-old girl for selling water
- The plot thickens in the story of NY Times reporter Ali Watkins' inappropriate relationship with Senate aide - Update: She allegedly dated a 2nd source
- Restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders has negative reviews censored by Yelp
- Italian coastguard advices rescue ships to call Libya for help
- Left-wing politicians send letter to Tommy Robinson supporters labeling them the 'resurgent racist right'
- Writer for The New Yorker resigns after falsely accusing ICE agent who lost his legs in combat of having Nazi tattoo
- Mexico murder rate peaks at 93 victims per day
- Woman left 'ashamed and humiliated' after Walgreens pharmacist refused to fill prescription for miscarriage medication
- Fmr NATO secretary general who negotiated Iran nuclear deal denied entry to US for visiting.... Iran!
- Man kills 1 firefighter after setting blaze and ambushing first responders
- Republican Senate candidate causes a stir by saying Civil War wasn't about slavery
- Leaked document in Podesta email cache reveals ClimateWorks Foundation's campaign to foist climate laws on local governments
- 'I thought she was white': Roseanne apologizes for racially-charged tweet that led to her show being canceled
- French police detain 10 suspected far-right radicals over plot to attack Muslims
- Disintegrating society: Florida driver kills man in random but 'purposeful' hit-and-run attack
- Israeli justice? Court dismisses confession of illegal settler charged with burning Palestinian family to death
- Scientist shot and killed in front of his two young daughters while camping - police have no motive or leads
- Open borders activists and celebrities initiate 24-day hunger strike to protest Trump's 'zero-tolerance' immigration policy
- Bin Laden's former bodyguard detained in Germany months after revelation he was living there on social benefits
- Entire police force detained in Mexican town where mayor candidate murdered
- 6 trade wars that shook the global economy
- Hundreds of skulls reveal scale, skill, and the history of human sacrifice in Aztec capital
- Enemy of the state: The gruesome assassination of Leon Trotsky
- SOTT Focus: Laughably fake 'reconstruction' of Julius Caesar's face unveiled by Dutch archaeologist
- What the British really did to India
- The Saker interviews Michael A. Hoffman II
- Inside The Deep State: "If Only We'd Listened To Ike"
- 3,000-year-old geoglyphs in Peru may depict the heavens
- Demystifying the myths of Israel's Six-Day War
- Ancient political propaganda: Electoral slogans uncovered from ruins of Pompeii
- Scotsman's letter proves the slaughter of Aborigines
- 5000-year-old stone balls continue to baffle archaeologists
- Why did Stone Age villagers so far from the sea suffer "surfers ear"?
- Have humans been sailing the seas for a million years?
- 'Demographic threat': The real reason Israel turned the Gaza Strip into an open-air prison
- 1700 year old mummified Hun warrior finally in museum with his bow and 'whistling arrows'
- 3500 year old pipe reveals Americans were smoking tobacco much earlier than previously thought
- Israel's secret history of assassinations
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Lord of the Underworld: The Secret Life of Carl Jung
- Genetic studies show previous models of ancient populations in the Americas as 'unrealistically simple'
- ISS launches spacecraft intended to clean up alarming quantities of space junk orbiting Earth
- Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work: China to be '1st mover' in military hi-tech, US 'perilously close' to lag behind
- Second Chinese space station plunged towards Earth and no one knows why
- How your brain creates the illusion of time
- Researchers find that air pollution can cloud your morality, increase anxiety and lead to unethical behavior
- California scientists successfully grow Neanderthal mini-brains
- People who anthropomorphize are actually smarter than those who don't
- A new study out of Oxford university says humans might be the only civilization in the observable universe
- 'The cow': Astronomers puzzled by incredibly bright and fast mystery burst from space
- Horses know when something's amiss
- A plan to exterminate mosquitoes just received major funding from the Gates Foundation
- Brain cells once thought to disappear during development were just found in adults
- Consciously quantum: Do we create our own reality?
- Energy-hungry aliens are snatching stars and storing them in mega-structures, says new study
- New IBM computer makes its debut in public debate
- 'Once in a blue dune': NASA shares striking image of Mars' Loyt crater
- New algorithm can predict who will win a debate
- Epic dust storm on Mars now engulfs entire planet
- Interfacial water can be very dead, electrically speaking
- Genomes help to resolve the mystery of syphilis
- Super volcano surprise! Geologists find a giant blob of magma under Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts
- Flash floods hit Singapore - Nearly 8 inches of rainfall in 4 hours, more than the entire June average
- Climate panic: Arctic and Antarctic ice are increasing, not decreasing
- Global cooling: Summer snow falls and settles on the ground in parts of central Newfoundland, Canada
- Global cooling: Nearly 8 inches of snow falls at Kitzsteinhorn ski resort in the Austrian Alps in high summer
- Wrong place, wrong time: Ultra rare bird which normally summers at eastern-most end of Asia turns up in Sri Lanka
- Lightning bolt kills 5 childen in Jharkhand, India
- Possible 'once-in-a-thousand-year' rainfall event recorded alongside repeated record breaking rainfall in northern Wisconsin
- Rare dust devil filmed in Devon, UK
- At least 7 dead following landslide and floods in north Vietnam - 15 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Lightning strike kills person on Siesta Key beach, Florida
- Floods and landslides kill at least 11 in Mon State, Myanmar (Burma)
- New steaming fissures open up on Big Island as Kilauea unrest continues - Resident releases footage
- Unusual storm batters Barnaul, Siberia - Whole city lost power, one killed, several injured
- How well do the dire global warming predictions stand up thirty years on?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global cloud cells shifting intensity levels increase in Earth's atmosphere
- Australian ski resorts receive up to 28 inches of snow in 3 days, the most since 2000
- Over 3,000 people have been stung by jellyfish on Florida beaches in the past two weeks
- Two large sinkholes open up near shopping center on the outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia
- No bull: Lightning kills bull in Telangana, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- Meteor fireball captured in Tucson, Arizona sky
- Asteroid 3 times larger than Chelyabinsk making close approach... TODAY!
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Herpes virus contributes to Alzheimer's disease says new study
- Persistent and insidious: Nonstick chemicals can really stick around - in your body
- CRISPR's catch-22: Two new studies warn the gene editing tool can trigger cancer
- FDA approves USA's first marijuana-based medication
- How to boost your natural killer cells: Your first-line defense against influenza and other diseases
- Study finds blue light exposure lowers melatonin, affects sleep
- The skin condition that can be a sign of diabetes
- Best of the Web: Former FDA chief admits 'We have failed in giving nutritional advice to people'
- The Peril on Your Plate: New documentary examines the effects on human health of genetic engineering and chemical agriculture (VIDEO)
- 'Generation Zapped' - Could wifi be giving our children cancer?
- More Toxic Truth: New evidence for banning RoundUp weedkiller
- Forgotten history: The fight against vaccines is well over 100 years old
- A new understanding of Alzheimer's disease causes and cures
- New study to investigate the dangers of glyphosate exposure - what impact is it having on the health of our pets?
- What types of germs are lurking on your dish towel?
- Don't get rid of your tonsils and adenoids
- Metastatic cancer gorges on fructose in the liver
- Brush with a venomous caterpillar sends Florida teen to the emergency room
- 33 children released from hospital after getting sick at 4-H camp in Florida
- Viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's, new evidence shows
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- The holonomic brain: the holographic nature of consciousness and reality
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Diving Into the Collective Unconscious: Where Jung Went Wrong
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- New study says yoga and meditation don't necessarily reduce ego
- David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz: Faker, crazy, or possessed?
- Distracted, screen obsessed parents: What happens when we don't engage with our children
- Does Neurofeedback have the potential to help people overcome anxiety and depression?
- Could some serial killers be possessed?
- Surreal or nonsensical things can make you smarter
- 'Helicopter parents' are to blame for the excess of feelings and poor social skills of Millennials
- Research finds marriage helps ward off heart disease and stroke
- 14 thought-control tactics narcissists use to dominate and confuse people
- Personality research finds extraverts less likely to suffer mental health problems
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Is this the Loch Ness Monster? Tourist films 'creature' swimming towards Urquhart Bay
- Confidential military report analyzes recent Navy Tic Tac UFO encounters near California coast
- UFO-Paranormal connection: Pentagon's secret UFO program investigated 'poltergeist activity, invisible entities'
- North Carolina: Of mysterious lights in the sky
- Resident shocked as 'electrical cloud' filmed above RAF base in Buckinghamshire, UK
- UFO videos filmed at 'magic town' of Tepoztlan, Mexico
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
- "You don't need to investigate us, we did it" - Israeli government tells UN human rights investigation team
- Expelled Russian diplomats allowed back after shooting some Palestinians
- Skripal case forces scientists to revise everything they thought they knew about Novichok
- Satire: Netanyahu proclaims day of mourning for 'security' wall damaged In Gaza conflict
- Soldier awarded medal for bravery after being hit by pebble
- From alcohol to detergent: 'Novichok' brand now a rapidly-growing trademark for Russian products
- Priceless: Conservative filmmaker hires unsuspecting actors to read the real facts on feminism
Quote of the Day
"Mr. President, the GLADIO system has operated for four decades under various names. It has operated clandestinely, and we are entitled to attribute to it all the destabilization, all the provocation and all the terrorism that have occurred in our countries over these four decades, and to say that, actively or passively, it must have had an involvement. It was set up by the CIA and NATO which, while purporting to defend democracy, were actually undermining it and using it for their own nefarious purposes."
~ Greek MEP at a European Parliament debate about 'Operation GLADIO', 22 November 1990
Recent Comments
The democrats are led by a group of doddering old out of touch commies, who are on the way to dying in office, and they somehow think they are...
If the states had any backbone they would figure out a way to completely legalize it across the board and tell Uncle Scam to pound sand. It would...
Well, what is gods name is Libya going to do, the whole country is in turmoil thanks to the intervention of the West. The West should have...
This Rod Dreher guy writes like a libtard queer. Of course, he writes for TAC, which is about as conservative as Huffpo these days.
I am growing ice in my freezer at home to help offset Warmunism related Antarctic ice loss. I am here to help...