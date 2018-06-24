© Giovanni Domenico Tiepolo



Pedophrasty

Nobody dared to question the veracity of her claims.

Bigoteering

© Rachel Kaplan



Nabothizing

Partializing

Inconsistency within Monocultures

1) if it is logically incompatible with other narratives also held true by the same agents,



2) if it leads to the statistical clustering of causes that should be random, or, to the least, uncorrelated.

Clearing the discourse of abuses and abusersDefinition: Argument involving children to prop up a rationalization and make the opponent look like an asshole, as people are defenseless and suspend all skepticism in front of suffering children: nobody has the heart to question the authenticity or source of the reporting. Often done with the aid of pictures.Can also describe the exploitation of babies by professional beggars who rent them from their parents and use them as potent appendage in their trade(remember that children tend to grow and need to be replaced).Pedophrasts prey on our maternal (and paternal) instincts.For instance, pedophrasty has been commonly used in the Syrian war by such propagandists as Julian Roepke continuously supplying the German public with pictures of dead children. Or the various lobbies hired by Saudi Barbaria (and allies), such as the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, to promote Sunni Islamist policies under the cover of "think tanks".Thea false congressional testimony by 15-year-old girl who provided only her first name, Nayirah () was a bit responsible into tipping the US into the war. Nayirah claimed that she had witnessed Iraqi soldiers take babies out of incubators a Kuwaiti hospital, and leave the babies to die.Originates with Tim Ferriss, describesThis is a shoddy manipulation to exploit the stigmas accompanying such labels and force the opponent to spent time and energy explaining "why he/she is not a bigot".Note that it is the true victims of racism that are insulted by virtue-peddling bigoteers.Example: Both the Kurds who are asking for independence and the Arabs who refuse to grant it accuse one another of "racism". Likewise, Arabists accuse localists (such as those who claim Phoenician or Coptic culture and habits away from Arab domination) of racism, forgetting that Arabism is grounded in a fundamentally imperialist and supremacist ideology. Awants others to leave him alone (leave me alone, I leave you alone, thus executing the moral symmetry of the silver rule), while Arabists want non-Sunni minorities to be their dhimmi servants or second class citizens under the cover of "nonsectarianism".: in addition to bigoteering,as commonly practices by the children book author J.K. Rowling or the podcaster Mike Duncan - such as siding automatically with the professional BS operator Mary Beard in an intellectual conflict with a man, simply because Mary Beard was a woman, without understanding the nature of the dispute, then spinning arguments to explain their support.Production of false accusation, just as Jezebel did to dispossess Naboth.In many legal systems, since Hammurabi's code, calumnies and false accusations are punished as if the accuser committed the infractions himself. (Obviously, there is a need for symmetry: penalties for crimes are proportion to the crime, hence inflicting such penalty on an innocent person should be penalized under the same logic).: a false accusation of bigotry, particularly if the accuser knows it is not the case, should cause a penalty to the bigoteer as if he/she were bigots themselves.Note that "false accuser" was the original meaning of the Greek word sycophant before drifting in the English language.Exploiting the unsavory attributes of one party in a conflict without revealing those of the other party . Example: "He is a dictator", giving the illusion that the alternative is the Swedish parliament not some worse faction.The problem can take absurd proportions: in the Syrian War, it was used by interventionistas describing the "dictator"You can detect partializing and dishonest thinking when the same people arguing for the removal of some dictator praise Saudi Barbaria forgetting to use the argument in such cases.I have shown a narrative to be fallaciousThis heuristic can help us identify monocultures,For lobbyists and their useful idiots, as we saw in partializing, will be inconsistent somewhere in their narratives: there is a cluster for the advocacy of both GMOs and Glyphosate, when there is no particular logical link between the two positions. Well, there is a link: Monsanto sells both; and GMOs are actually an excuse to sell high doses of glyphosate.Likewise, on finds some nonrandom clustering of people who decry civilian casualties in Aleppo but forget about it in Mosul.