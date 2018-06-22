© Britta Pedersen/ Global Look Press

The UK High Court has rejected a bid to introduce gender-neutral passports. The litigant had suggested that asking passport holders to specify their gender is "inherently discriminatory."Christie Elan-Cane, who has been campaigning with the backing of Human Rights Watch for so-called "gender-X" passports since 1995, said: "I am bitterly disappointed that my case for the judicial review of the UK government's discriminatory passport policy was not upheld - not just for myself but for everyone who is compromised by this policy."I was not seeking special treatment. I was seeking to be treated as a human being," she said, the BBC reports.the judge said.Elan-Cane's lawyer argued in the High Court last April that the policy breached two fundamental rights: the respect for a private life and the right to not be discriminated against on the basis of gender and sex.LGBT charity Stonewall also expressed disappointment at the High Court's dismissal, saying: "Many trans people are afraid to travel abroad for fear of intrusive questioning or difficulties at passport control."Non-binary people are also not recognized under law, and it's unclear whether they are protected by anti-discrimination legislation," said Laura Russell, Stonewall's head of policy, the BBC reports.