Dedrick D Williams
Police have arrested a man suspected of killing hip-hop artist 'XXXTentacion' during an apparent robbery in Florida on Monday night.

Dedrick D Williams, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the death of the 20-year-old rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy outside a motorcycle dealership in south Florida.

Williams, who reportedly has previous arrests for cocaine and weapons possession as well as domestic violence and aggravated assault, has also been charged with violating his probation for theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid licence, according to TMZ.

Onfroy was shot dead in the Deerfield Beach area of Broward County after being approached by two men in a dark-colored SUV at around 4pm local time Monday. The Broward Sheriff's Office had offered a reward of up to $3,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

It is not yet clear if police are looking for any other suspects following the arrest of Williams.

The rapper had been due to face trial on domestic violence charges at the time of his death. He had been released from house arrest in March while he awaited trial on battery and harassment charges, all of which he denied.

The star rose to unexpected fame in 2016 after his song 'Look at Me' went viral on the audio sharing platform SoundCloud, making it into the Billboard Hot 100 charts at number 34. His new album, '?', released in March, entered the charts at number one. His rags-to-riches tale culminated last year when he reportedly signed a distribution contract worth an estimated $6million.