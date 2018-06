namely the fact that they both fall under the ultimate purview of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The Washington Post, at least since its latest rebrand in February 2017, prides itself on supposedly illuminating the threats and dangers to American democracy and the nation's values. While in the Trump era, WaPo's reporters, columnists and editors have generally agreed that the man in the White House himself represents the most dire of threats.Regardless of the accuracy of such a judgement, it is one a newspaper can hold and still remain honest and accurate. If that same paper has declared itself such an arbiter of the things threatening the country's foundations, one would expect it to investigate all the controversies facing all facets of American society.A number of Amazon's warehouse workforce has long complained about abusive conditions, with one reporter who went undercover as a warehouse worker for six months comparing it to a stint in prison.A series of features in Pennsylvania's The Morning Call outlines other disturbing conditions faced by Amazon workers at a Breinigsville warehouse.After a fire alarm went off during a nightshift in November 2010, employees were locked outside in 20-degree temperatures, with many wearing nothing but T-shirts and shorts.Normally, such an omission of horror stories would not necessarily raise eyebrows. After all, Amazon might be one of the largest companies in the world, but the paper has routinely covered other various topics related to the e-commerce giant, like its acquisition of Whole Foods , or Seattle's tax environment And it's not like the coverage of Amazon's work conditions have gone unnoticed by national newspapers. WaPo's largest competitor, The New York Times, printed an article in 2015 describing Amazon as a " bruising workplace ."In response, Bezos addressed the accusations in a LinkedIn post that was subsequently printed in TheNYT The easiest explanation for why WaPo employees have refrained from scrutinizing its owner is that they don't want to rock the boat. After all, media jobs are hard to come by, and it is easy to see Bezos's ownership as a rock of stability."All we are asking for is fairness for each and every employee who contributed to this company's success: fair wages; fair benefits for retirement, family leave and health care; and a fair amount of job security," said a statement from the employees.Journalists at WaPo seem to have few problems targeting Bezos and his own personal fortune - yet apparently draw the line at attacking the major source of his wealth, Amazon.Such behavior seems typical of many journalists - and surely some work at WaPo. How, after five years, not a single individual has bothered to follow the leads of so many local and national papers remains bizarre.What is WaPo letting die in the darkness?