Charing Cross railway station
© NetworkRailCHX / Twitter
Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated after reports of a man on the tracks who claimed to have an explosive device, the British Transport Police said. The suspect was swiftly detained by officers.

"A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested," British Transport Police said. "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible."


The terminal, one of the busiest in the country, was evacuated "as a precaution," police stated.

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were assisting BTP's work at the station.