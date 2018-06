© Michigan Department of Corrections



If you've ever seen the end of the movie "Fried Green Tomatoes," then you have an idea of what may have happened to a Michigan man in 2014.In a new television documentary, authorities allege that a serial killer and her husband chopped up and killed her former lover and then served his remains at a neighborhood barbecue in 2014, WJBK-TV (Channel 2) reports. Kelly Cochran later injected her husband with a lethal dose of heroin in February 2016.The docuseries on Investigation Discovery called "Dead North" takes the viewer on a journey that might just leave a bad taste in their mouth.Cochran, 36, admitted in court that she and her husband lured her lover, Chris Regan, inside their home, shot and dismembered him in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Cochran said she and her husband had made a pact that they would get rid of anyone "involved in their extramarital affairs."Cochran later told investigators that she killed her husband two years later because he took "the only good thing" in her life (Regan).Cochran was sentenced to life in prison without parole in May 2017 for Regan's murder. She was then convicted of murdering her husband in May 2018. She was sentenced to another 65 years in jail for killing her husband.