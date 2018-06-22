© Eugene Odinokov / Sputnik

Authorities cannot deny requests for rallies on grounds that the events might bring inconvenience to local residents or when another event is held in the same place at the same time, according to Russian Supreme Court experts.The draft verdict of the Supreme Court Plenum - the full assembly of judges that is being called for making important decisions that could potentially affect many cases - said thatExperts who prepared the document noted that the principle applies even when temporary changes to public transport routes are needed.In addition, the Supreme Court experts opposed the practice of punishing organizers of street events in cases where the actual number of participants exceeds the one mentioned in the license issued by the authorities, saying that such punishment should take place only if the overcrowding creates a real threat to citizens' security.The court experts also cleared several controversial issues in practical application of the Russian law on rallies. In particular,The draft reads that the application for the event must be filed with the local bodies of executive power no sooner than 15 and no later than 10 days ahead of its scheduled date. The officials then must sanction the event or propose an alternative venue for it within three days, even if one of these days is a holiday. Lack of any reply can be considered by event organizers as a go ahead.The existing Russian law on rallies was introduced in June 2012 - a short time after a large-scale protest rally in Moscow erupted in riots and clashes with police, leading to arrests and criminal prosecutions. The new law greatly increased the fines for violating the strict rally rules and also toughened the rules on licensing public events. The steps were met with harsh criticism from human rights activists - both from NGOs and official bodies - and the authorities subsequently introduced several corrections to the law.