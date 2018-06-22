While Justin Trudeau pathetically tries to score virtue-signalling points by joining the hypocritical chorus of condemnation regarding US child detention policies, it turns out that Canada has a child detention problem far closer to home.
In fact, it turns out that both past and present Canadian governments have locked up CANADIAN children in detention centers meant for illegal immigrants.
Surprisingly, it was even reported by the CBC. Here are some of the key excerpts:
"Dozens of children who are Canadian citizens have been held in immigration detention centres in conditions that can cause physical and psychological harm, according to a new report.The Trudeau government made vague calls to 'reform' the system, but released few actual details to the public, meaning the practice could still be occurring at this very moment.
The study, called "Invisible Citizens: Canadian Children in Immigration Detention," was produced by the International Human Rights Program at the University of Toronto's faculty of law and released today during a news conference on Parliament Hill.
It found the best interests of the children were not adequately accounted for at the time of the arrest and detention of the mothers, and that the fundamental rights of the children were violated.
The report calls on the government to find better alternatives, including community housing, and warns that Canada's international reputation is at stake."
Of course, this raises serious questions as to how the Trudeau government could have possibly thought they could condemn the United States when those same practices are being used here in Canada against our own citizens:
"In a foreword to the report, Audrey Macklin, chair in human rights law at the University of Toronto, said some of the minors detained were infants and toddlers, while others were attending school until they were "torn away from the life they had known and shunted into detention."Once again, Justin Trudeau's pathetic desire to score virtue-signalling points has caused him to ignore the facts, lie to Canadians, and expose his contempt for the citizens of this nation who he is supposed to be serving.
Their parents, usually mothers, had to choose between giving up their children to child protection authorities or bringing them into detention with them.
"When it comes to children, migrant detention isn't just for migrants," she wrote. "Children with Canadian citizenship are also locked up."'
It is an absolute disgrace that Trudeau is condemning an ally for a policy that his government imposed on our own Canadian citizen children.