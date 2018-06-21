Society's Child
Sara Netanyahu finally indicted on fraud charges for ordering $100k worth of meals from gourmet restaurants while cook was on staff
Haaretz
Thu, 21 Jun 2018 12:03 UTC
Sara Netanyahu was charged along with Ezra Saidoff, a former deputy director general of the Prime Minister's Office. The two are charged in an indictment filed at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court with aggravated fraudulent receiving of an item or items, fraud and breach of trust. Saidoff was also charged with falsification by a public servant.
According to the indictment, the prime minister's wife instructed staff at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem to order meals consumed at the residence worth a total of 350,000 shekels ($96,000) from gourmet restaurants between 2010 and 2013 in violation of rules barring the residence from ordering meals from the outside during periods when there was a cook on its staff.
Investigators in the case gathered evidence that purportedly shows that the prime minister's wife ordered that the employment of the cook be concealed and also showed that she was aware that ordering meals from the outside for the residence when it employed a cook was a violation of the rules.
According to the indictment, Sara Netanyahu directed staff at the residence, including the chief maintenance superintendent at the time, Meni Naftali, and another employee, Meir Cohen, to hide the fact that cooks were employed in the residence "so that this won't be found out by the treasury and the office manager." The indictment states that in accordance with her order, Naftali passed the message on to other residence staff. The prosecution alleges that the prime minister's wife ordered that the cook be listed at the residence as a maintenance staff person.
The investigation looked into a series of alleged irregularities,including public funding for at least 15 privately catered meals and falsification of the number in attendance; a maintenance worker at the residence who was allegedly paid by the state but retained as a live-in nurse for Sara Netanyahu's father, and the case of an electrician who was a member of the prime minister's Likud party who was hired to perform work at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem and at the Netantyahu family's home in Caesarea, despite the prohibition against hiring a Likud activist under the circumstances. According to the investigation, the electrician, Avi Fahima, received higher fees than those he was eligible for.
The Justice Ministry said in a statement that Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit decided to adopt recommendations from the criminal prosecutor in the Jerusalem District prosecutor's office and from State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan advising that arguments made by Sara Netantyahu's lawyer at a pre-indictment hearing be rejected.
With the concurrence of Nitzan, the Jerusalem prosecutor's office also rejected arguments made by Saidoff's lawyer at a hearing against the filing of an indictment against his client.
The falsification allegations against Saidoff relate to the employment of chefs at private gatherings, the employment of waiters at the Prime Minister's Residence, and the falsification of attendance records and invoices submitted to the Prime Minster's Office for payment, the Justice Ministry statement said.
Other aspects of the investigation were closed after no suspicion of criminal wrongdoing was found. This included patio furniture taken from the official residence to the couple's private home in Caesarea, the purchase of thousands of dollars' worth of scented candles at official expense, and retaining thousands of shekels from proceeds from returned deposit bottles allegedly returned to supermarkets in Jerusalem over the course of several years on Sara Netanyahu's orders.
In September 2017, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit announced he would file an indictment against Ezra Saidoff and Sara Netanyahu subject to a pre-indictment hearing. The hearing was held for the prime minister's wife in January and was followed by negotiations over a possible plea agreement. The indictment of Sara Netanyahu followed unsuccessful attempts to reach agreement with prosecutors after she refused to agree to pay the residence for the value of the meals and to admit to the allegations against her.
Comment: Both her and Bibi are made for each other - two of the most reprehensible people in the sphere of politics one could ever know. To get an idea of what she's like see here. See also: Fraud indictment pending for wife of Netanyahu, may also directly implicate Israeli prime minister