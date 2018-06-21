Every year the neolithic Wiltshire monument becomes the centre of day-long celebrations to mark the official start of summer and up to 25,000 people have attended the site so far today, as the sun rose at 4.52am this morning.
And now with summer well and truly upon us, the Met Office is expecting a steady increase in temperatures over the coming days - with up to 81F alone expected this Sunday. Experts expect it will be even hotter into next week.
The average temperature so far this month has been 14.7C (58.5F), which is nearly 2C above average. This makes June the warmest month on record since 1976, according to Met Office figures.
It is believed that solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.
The event has long been associated with the Pagan religion, with Druids attending Stonehenge today.
Jennifer Davies, English Heritage's head of historic properties for Stonehenge, said: 'Celebrating summer solstice at Stonehenge is a fantastic occasion for friends and families to come together to mark the longest day of the year in a very special place.
'This year, we hope that even more people will choose to either share lifts or use public transport, and help reduce the number of cars and the amount of CO2 emissions in the World Heritage Site.
'As its guardians, it is our job to look after Stonehenge and everyone who visits here.
One regular group of visitors to Stonehenge since the mid-19th century has been the neo-pagans, including people who claim to have resurrected the ancient practices of the Celtic druids.
It is believed that Stonehenge has been a burial and religious site since it was first built, but nothing is known of any specific rituals which might have taken place there in prehistoric times.
However, in the 1870s visitors started going to the monument on the night of the summer solstice - when the rising sun casts its first rays into the middle of the circle.
Pagan ceremonies continued at Stonehenge throughout the 20th century, despite hostility from some archaeologists who insisted there was no link between ancient religion and modern practices.
In the 1970s, the druids were joined by members of the burgeoning New Age movement, who held an annual 'free festival' at the monument and saw Stonehenge as a major landmark for followers of alternative lifestyles.
When 600 people turned up anyway, it prompted violent clashes with police - known as 'The Battle of the Beanfield' - in which eight officers and 16 travellers ended up in hospital.
However in 2000, the monument's custodians decided to open up Stonehenge twice a year, on the summer and winter solstices - and now it also open for the spring and autumn equinox.
'We therefore ask people to please respect the stones and bring only small bags with you.
'Please remember that alcohol is not permitted and help us keep solstice special, so that people will be able to experience midsummer here for many years to come.
'Bag searches on entry might create slightly longer queues to get into the monument field so please be patient.'
Last year, around 13,000 people attended Stonehenge for the summer solstice.
Only small bags will be allowed into the Monument Field and searches will take place throughout the night.
Superintendent Dave Minty, of Wiltshire Police, said: 'Once again we have been working closely with our colleagues at English Heritage and other agencies to ensure your safety at Stonehenge for Summer Solstice 2018.
'Our main aim is to make sure that everyone attending can enjoy the celebration in a safe environment and the policing response at the site will be very similar to last year with officers conducting high visibility patrols.
'Armed officers will be attending again this year to further enhance site security but this remains a precaution only and is not in response to any specific threat.'
A temporary pedestrian crossing was also installed near the Stonehenge Cottages for people walking from Stonehenge Road in Amesbury.
Gareth Price, Highways England's emergency planning officer for the south west, said: 'We are anticipating traffic volumes to increase around the event, and our aim is to keep the Highways England network running while keeping road users safe and informed.
'The traffic management will be in place for safety and to keep disruption to a minimum, and we advise all road users to check our traffic and travel information channels, plan their journeys and allow plenty of time.'
