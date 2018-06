© Joshua Roberts



Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump, has angered critics after mocking a story of a disabled migrant being separated from her mother. During an appearance on Fox News,Fellow panelist Zac Petkanas, a former adviser on the Democratic National Committee, then became enraged, shouting as the interview descended into cross-talk. Lewandowski continues to make his point, saying:The girl's case was originally highlighted by Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray in an interview with CNN . Videgaray saidTheir father, a legal US resident, is working with the US consulate to get the girl released.Lewandowski worked as campaign manager for Trump during the US president's 2016 campaign.who was attempting to ask Trump a question. Later that month, he again drew criticism afterHe departed the Trump campaign in June 2016 following reports that his influence had waned.The clip has drawn scorn online with commentators taking to Twitter to condemn Lewandowski's comments and behavior.