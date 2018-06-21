© AP/Mark Lennihan



Hey Alexa, what's my bank account balance?Big banks and financial companies have started to offer banking through virtual assistants - Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Google's Assistant - in a way that will allow customers to check their balances, pay bills and, in the near future, send money just with their voice.But the potential to do such sensitive tasks through a smart speaker raises security concerns. Virtual assistants and smart speakers are still relatively new technologies, and potentially susceptible to being exploited by cyber criminals.Other financial companies have set up virtual assistant features."We want to be there for our customers in any possible way that we can," said Gareth Gaston, executive vice president for omnichannel banking at U.S. Bank.Asking Google, Alexa or Siri for the weather or to tell a joke is one thing, but it's a whole other issue when these assistants access and share sensitive personal information. These apps will typically announce a person's available balance over the speaker, which has the potential to create awkward situations at parties.