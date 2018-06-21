© Reuters

A "minor explosion," likely caused by a battery short circuit, triggered an evacuation at London's Southgate tube station on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that a number of people received minor injuries.Police said a small number of people were treated at the scene. Emergency services arrived at the station just after 7pm following reports of a small explosion. Local reports suggest that one person was taken out of the station on a stretcher.People in the area were warned to stay indoors and the road outside the station has been cordoned off. Pictures on social media showed police sniffer dogs outside the station. One local told the Evening Standard newspaper that he witnessed "around 50 or 60 police, an ambulance, fire arms and dog units" at the scene.A Metropolitan Police statement said its officers inspected the scene along with colleagues from the Transport Police and other services.