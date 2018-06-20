© St Mary Seal Watch/Facebook



As these pictures prove, humans can really be the most vile creatures on earth.In an absolutely unnecessary display of stupidity, a group of people have been caught throwing rocks at seals, apparently forcing them to jump off cliffs., causing great distress and panic.The seal made its way to the edge of the cliffs, jumping in before the group then turned their attention to other animals at the sanctuary.Their actions were shared by St Mary's Seal Watch who released the footage.They said: 'This footage is not to name and shame the individuals but to highlight some of the problems the wildlife faces on the reserve.'The behaviour in this clip is abhorrent, however the most prolific disturbance source to all the wildlife is those carrying out recreational activities on the wildlife sensitive areas of the island.'Without protection St Mary's Island Nature Reserve is no haven for the wildlife but a place where visitor pressure prevents any chance of the wildlife thriving.'We know that many visitors show respect and consideration when visiting this wildlife sensitive site and will themselves have seen too often the acts of a few spoil it not just for the animals but for all those responsible visitors as well.'