Society's Child
Iran looks to veto Saudi, Russian proposal for increased oil production
RT
Tue, 19 Jun 2018 14:31 UTC
Saudi Arabia and Russia will propose an increase in production beginning from July 1, with the range of the suggested increase at between 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 1.5 million bpd. However, "Three OPEC founders are going to stop it," Hossein Kazempour Ardebili told Bloomberg, adding "If the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Russia want to increase production, this requires unanimity. If the two want to act alone, that's a breach of the cooperation agreement."
The warning comes on the heels of an announcement by Russia's Alexander Novak that Moscow and Riyadh had agreed to make their oil market partnership permanent, with a clause in their bilateral agreement stipulating that they could intervene to raise or lower production as they see fit.
Yet it is easier for Saudi Arabia and Russia to start pumping more since they are now producing below capacity. Venezuela, however, is already struggling with an inexorable decline in its oil production, which to a significant extent drove the over-compliance of the OPEC+ bloc with the agreed production cuts.
Iran will also find it difficult to increase production, especially in the face of renewed US sanctions. Iraq, for its part, is eager to expand its production capacity but it will take time to do so.
So, right now these three OPEC members are at a clear disadvantage to those capable of quickly restoring pre-agreement production levels. Since any decision by OPEC needs to be unanimous, and the chances of that happening are slim, what we are increasingly likely to see on Friday is what Ardebili referred to as "a breach of the cooperation agreement."
This article was originally published on Oilprice.com
"That's life!"
Willing is not enough; we must do. Knowing is not enough; we must apply.
- Bruce Lee
Recent Comments
"The drop in intelligence is particularly strong for men." Men become cogninitively impaired when the blood leaves their brain and goes to another...
Look at any act of terror we were told was 'done' by Palestinians, (and WE, sadly, bought into the lies), and you will see that same were...
Does this mean I make myself smarter?
" People become cognitively impaired in the presence of an attractive member of the opposite sex, research finds. " Well then, just surround...
It's not a partisan thing, it's a power thing. Yup. R.C.