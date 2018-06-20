Bulletin headline summary from RanSquawk
- DAX and FTSE at 1 month lows in sour risk tone as Trump issues USD 200bln tariff threat
- Tariff threats send the DXY to YTD high
- Looking ahead, highlights include, the Technical committee meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members, ECB's Lane and Fed's Bullard
In response, China Mofcom said China will have to adopt comprehensive steps to fight back firmly and warned it will take qualitative and quantitative measures if US publishes additional tariff list; China also warned that it was preparing a second round of tariffs on US energy; US oil, gas and coal face 25% levy in threatened second round of duties.
While tough trade talk is nothing new for investors in 2018, a sense that stress is ratcheting up between the U.S. and China is clearly taking a toll on markets. The protectionist moves come at a time when many are already voicing concern that global growth could lose momentum, as it also contends with America's faster tightening of monetary policy and the end of European stimulus.
"What you saw at the start of the year was global synchronized growth," Emad Mostaque, co-chief investment officer at Capricorn Fund Managers, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "It was a cooperative game. Now, we're moving to a more competitive, negative-sum game."
In light of the escalating tit-for-tat trade war, which so far shows no signs of stopping, and to the contrary appears to be accelerating, S&P futures have fallen sharply throughout the session, while Dow futures are -340 points, with the cash index set for its 6th consecutive down day.
"Trump appears to be employing a similar tactic he used with North Korea, by blustering first in order to gain an advantage in negotiations," said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"The problem is, such a tactic is unlikely to work with China."
Predictably, hardest hit were tech stocks which stand to suffer the most in any direct trade war, with Orient Securities, 360 Security Technology plunging by the 10% daily limit, while the tech heavy Shenzhen Composite index crashed -5.9%, while the ChiNext Index of small-cap and tech shares slumped 4.8%, to its lowest level in more than three years, and is now 61% below peak reached in June 2015. Not even the PBOC adding liquidity with 200BN MLF operation and net 50BN reverse repo injection helped boost sentiment.
China's economy has already been clouded by a sharp slowdown in fixed asset investment growth due to the government's deleveraging drive, a problematic property sector, a mounting debt burden and rising credit defaults. Economists at Nomura wrote, "The rising risk of a disruptive trade conflict makes a bad situation tentatively worse."
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei lost 1.8%, South Korea's KOSPI dropped 1.3% while Australian stocks bucked the trend and added 0.1%, helped by a depreciating currency and an overnight bounce in commodity prices.
In Europe it was more of the same, with the Stoxx Europe 600 tumbling for a third day. The stock move in Europe was tempered by a weaker euro, however, which unlike its reaction to last week's trade jitters, promptly tumbled, wiping out all of Monday's gains. European mining stocks lead the Stoxx 600 Index down to touch lowest level since late-April; the export-heavy DAX underperformed, sliding 1.4% as automakers continue declines.
As usual, during times of stress and suring dollar, emerging markets were in turmoil as the implications of a possible trade war filter through to investors. Developing-nation stocks headed for the biggest drop since March, and currencies slid as the South African rand and Turkish lira led declines.
As one would expect, the safe haven US Dollar advanced across the board and pressured G-10 and EM counterparts, with the EUR/USD sliding below 1.1600 and GBP/USD falls below 1.3200; the Bloomberg Dollar Index, BBDXY, is now the highest it has been since April.
But the big FX story was once again in EM currencies, which as shown below have been another sea of red as capital flight becomes a major concern for most of these nations which until recently were the happy recipients of excess dollar funding.
The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 1% as crude, base metals and agriculture products slide in tandem.
