Bulletin headline summary from RanSquawk The headline news that dominate markets today are not that different from yesterday, especially since it is really just one: the escalating trade war between the US and China. Only unlike yesterday, when futures were modestly lower and levitated higher all day, with the Nasdaq closing in the green and the S&P barely lower, today's tripling down by the Trump administration, which has now, while safe havens such as the dollar and US Treasurys are sharply bid.In response, China Mofcom said China will have to adopt comprehensive steps to fight back firmly and warned it will take qualitative and quantitative measures if US publishes additional tariff list; China also warned that it was preparing a second round of tariffs on US energy; US oil, gas and coal face 25% levy in threatened second round of duties.While tough trade talk is nothing new for investors in 2018,. The protectionist moves come at a time when many are already voicing concern that global growth could lose momentum, as it also contends with America's faster tightening of monetary policy and the end of European stimulus."What you saw at the start of the year was global synchronized growth," Emad Mostaque, co-chief investment officer at Capricorn Fund Managers, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "In light of the escalating tit-for-tat trade war, which so far shows no signs of stopping, and to the contrary appears to be accelerating, S&P futures have fallen sharply throughout the session,The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.9 percent to its lowest since early December. The losses intensified through the dayresulting in the lowest close in nearly two years aswhile Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI shed as much 3 percent before ending 2.8% down."Trump appears to be employing a similar tactic he used with North Korea, by blustering first in order to gain an advantage in negotiations," said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo."The problem is, such a tactic is unlikely to work with China."Predictably, hardest hit were tech stocks which stand to suffer the most in any direct trade war, with Orient Securities, 360 Security Technology plunging by the 10% daily limit, while the tech heavy Shenzhen Composite index crashed -5.9%, whileNot even the PBOC adding liquidity with 200BN MLF operation and net 50BN reverse repo injection helped boost sentiment."You only have to look at how far the main Shanghai index has fallen to see that people would probably want some safe-haven assets at this point," said DZ Bank analyst Andy Cossor. China had warned it will take "qualitative" and "quantitative" measures if the U.S. government publishes an additional list of tariffs on its products.China's economy has already been clouded byEconomists at Nomura wrote, "The rising risk of a disruptive trade conflict makes a bad situation tentatively worse."Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei lost 1.8%, South Korea's KOSPI dropped 1.3% while Australian stocks bucked the trend and added 0.1%, helped by a depreciating currency and an overnight bounce in commodity prices.In Europe it was more of the same, with the Stoxx Europe 600 tumbling for a third day. The stock move in Europe was tempered by a weaker euro, however, which unlike its reaction to last week's trade jitters, promptly tumbled, wiping out all of Monday's gains. European mining stocks lead the Stoxx 600 Index down to touch lowest level since late-April; the export-heavy DAX underperformed, sliding 1.4% as automakers continue declines.As usual, during times of stress and suring dollar,Developing-nation stocks headed for the biggest drop since March, and currencies slid as the South African rand and Turkish lira led declines.As one would expect, the safe haven US Dollar advanced across the board and pressured G-10 and EM counterparts, with the EUR/USD sliding below 1.1600 and GBP/USD falls below 1.3200;Meanwhile, as Chinese stocks crashed,hence the scramble to frontrun the next major central bank move. The dollar wasn't the only safe haven: the Japanese Yen also strengthened 0.7% while commodity-currencies AUD and CAD underperform G-10 peers. The British pound was also under pressure as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May prepares for another knife-edge Brexit vote on Wednesday.But the big FX story was once again in EM currencies, which as shown below have been another sea of red as capital flight becomes a major concern for most of these nations which until recently were the happy recipients of excess dollar funding.The rush for safety also manifested itself in the Treasury complex with US 10-year yields sliding as low as 2.85%, before settling three bps lower to 2.88% as T-note futures clear Friday's high. Elsewhere it was more of the same with Germany's 10-year yield dropped 4bps to 0.36%, the lowest in almost three weeks with its sixth straight decline;Britain's 10-year yield dipped 5bps to 1.324 percent, reaching the lowest in almost three weeks on its sixth straight decline and the biggest decrease in three weeks, while Italy's 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 2.554%, hitting the lowest in more than two weeks.Once again, the stress was highest in emerging markets,The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 1% as crude, base metals and agriculture products slide in tandem.With Russia and Saudi Arabia pushing for higher output, crude oil markets remained volatile ahead of Friday's OPEC meeting. Brent crude futures fell 0.8 percent to $74.76 a barrel after rallying 2.5% overnight, while U.S. light crude futures retreated 0.9 percent to $65.27. Lower-risk assets gained on the latest round of trade threats with spot gold up 0.35% at $1,282.26 an ounce albeit after its sharpest drop in 1-1/2 years late last week.