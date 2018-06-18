. So, after Ohio's government cleaned up its registration lists it was hit with the usual claims of left-wing bias. Now the Supreme Court has ruled for the state.Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted said the "decision is a victory for election integrity" and Ohio's system could "serve as a model for other states to use." Playing an important supporting role was the Trump Justice Department, which shifted to defend Ohio-the Obama administration naturally attacked the state's effort. The president deserves credit for appointing Justice Neil Gorsuch, who provided the deciding vote.. Nevertheless, liberal groups sued, claiming that relying on the failure to vote violated federal law. Ohio prevailed in the District Court but lost at the appellate level.Justice Samuel Alito authored the majority opinion, which focused on statutory interpretation. He explained that the relevant federal statute "simply forbids the use of nonvoting as the sole criterion for removing a registrant, and Ohio does not use it that way." Which means thatThe justice cited the dissent's "alternative interpretation of the Failure-to-Vote clause, but that reading is inconsistent with both the text of the clause and the clarification of its meaning" in another section. Indeed, the dissenters believed that judges should overrule state policy based on their personal opinion of "reasonableness."Justice Sonia Sotomayor complained that the majority ignored "the history of voter suppression." Obviously, no serious person wants to repeat that experience. ButHe argued that she has a policy disagreement with Washington, not a legal disagreement with Ohio.Although Justice Clarence Thomas joined the majority to uphold the state's action, he authored a concurring opinion which addressed important constitutional issues. He noted that "constitutional text and history" gave states exclusive authority to determine voter qualifications. Thus, the arguments advanced for overturning Ohio's law "would seriously interfere with the States' constitutional authority to set and enforce voter qualifications." Congress is authorized to set rules governing when, where, and how people vote, not who can vote.This argument was made in greater detail by the amicus brief filed by the American Civil Rights Union. ACRU explained that if Congress had barred states from removing inactive voters from the rolls, then federal law would intrude "on the important federalist balance in the Constitution." The latter limits Washington's role, allowing only regulation concerning "Times, Places, and Manner" of federal contests. The purpose is simple: to preclude what we cannot imagine today, states refusing to hold elections for federal legislators.In contrast, the Supreme Court has held that setting "voter qualifications ... forms no part of the power to be conferred upon the national government by the Elections Clause." Noted ACRU,. However, the Court didn't have to reach the constitutional issue because federal law did not purport to bar Ohio from acting as it did.ACRU's brief also reminded us why states need to actively maintain accurate election rolls. For instance,. Just as it is important not to stop eligible citizens from voting, it is critical to prevent those who are ineligible from voting, whether as a result of error or fraud.Democracy will not survive, let alone thrive, without vigilant care. Every legal vote must count and not be diluted by illegal ballots. Ohio officials fulfilled their duty by pruning the state's election roll. The Supreme Court properly sustained them doing their job.