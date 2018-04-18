© The Weekly Standard



The resolution would require the president to report to Congress within 48 hours after deciding to start any new military action. Congress would then have 60 days to review the situation and remove the authority to use force if it didn't agree.

"For too long, Congress has given presidents a blank check to wage war. We've let the 9/11 and Iraq war authorizations get stretched to justify wars against multiple terrorist groups in over a dozen countries, from Niger to the Philippines," Kaine said.

Days after Donald Trump launched a bombing campaign in Syria, Republican and Democrat senators have introduced a resolution which would rein in presidential war powers.which were approved in 2001 and 2002 for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.Specifically, the resolution wouldNo limit on military action is detailed in the resolution. However, a congressional review of the AUMF would take place every four years, which would allow lawmakers to restrict or expand any existing mission.The president only has explicit power to initiate war without congressional approvalHowever, many on Capitol Hill believe Congress has ceded too much of its authority over the military and is aiming to regain that control.The existing war powers which have been in place since 9/11 have been used nearly 40 times in 14 countries.The Democratic senator hailed the proposal for repealing those authorizations and making Congress "do its job by weighing in on where, when, and with who we are at war." The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to consider the resolution next week.However, former US congressman Ron Paul told RT that he doesn't believe the resolution is the answer to America's habit of going to war "so many times" since World War II but "never doing it properly."Paul said the resolution "wouldn't slow up the effort to go to war," but would essentially just "define things slightly differently." He said he doesn't believe it will pass, but if it does,It comes just three days after Trump launched missile strikes on Syria over an alleged chemical attack which the US president blames on the government of Bashar Assad. The move has conjured up debate in Congress, with"President Trump's action still raises the constitutional question of his authority to unilaterally attack another nation without congressional authorization," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), as quoted by AP. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) echoed those thoughts.he said.including House Speaker Paul Ryan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also supports the action, saying it was "time to act."Trump, along with the UK and France, launched strikes on Syria despite a lack of evidence that Assad's government was responsible for a chemical attack. The powers refused to wait for the results of an official Office for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigation before taking action, a move which has been criticized by Russia.The strikes also came despite the Russian military traveling to the scene of the alleged attack and finding zero evidence of a toxic agent."We have not just a 'high level of confidence,' as our Western partners uniformly put it; we have irrefutable proof that there was no chemical attack in Douma on April 7," Russia's Ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of the Chemical Weapons Aleksandr Shulgin said at a special meeting of the UN chemical watchdog's executive council. The diplomat added that the incident had been a "pre-planned false-flag attack by the British security services, which could have also been aided by their allies in Washington."