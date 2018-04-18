© Haydel & Otto



A flesh-eating disease known as the Buruli ulcer, which is usually found in West and Central Africa, has been increasing at an alarming rate in Australia over the past two years, especially in the state of Victoria.The study also reveals that there were 183 new cases of the disease reported in 2016, the highest number of cases ever reported in Australia's history. In addition, the number of cases reported in the first 11 months of 2017 (236) is 51 percent greater than the number of cases reported in the same period in 2016 (156)."Despite being recognised in Victoria since 1948, efforts to control the disease have been severely hampered because the environmental reservoir and mode of transmission to humans remain unknown.Most cases of the disease in Africa are caused by exposure to people living near marshes and other aquatic environments. In Australia, on the other hand, cases are spread through mosquitoes and possums, according to Andres Garchitorena, researcher at the Institute of Research and Development in France and an expert on Buruli ulcer who was not involved in the study.Medical professionals are unsure why cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Australia.Buruli ulcer is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium ulcerans, which eventually destroys the tissue under the skin. According to the World Health Organization, the bacterium is part of the same family of organisms causing diseases like leprosy and tuberculosis.