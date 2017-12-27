© International Business Times



More than 500 people in Japan infected by a potentially fatal "flesh-eating bacterium" could die within hours if part of it develops into a particularly severe and even deadly strain, Japanese media reported.Asahi Shimbun wrote, quoting a statement by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. The infection, which isdestroys tissue and can result in death in a matter of just a few days.such as a sore throat or skin infection as the bacteria commonly exists in the body but does not usually spread to certain organs.Patients are usually treated with antibiotics and, in severe cases, removal of the dying tissue or amputation. Even though medics believe that people normally contract STSS from contact with the wounds of infected people, in many cases the path of the infection remains unknown.The Tokyo Metropolitan Infectious Disease Surveillance Center urges people with swelling wounds and pain, as well as fever, to immediately seek medical attention.