Finally some real American journalism.One America's Pearson Sharp visited the war-torn town of Douma outside the capital of Damascus, looking for evidence of a chemical attack.What did he discover?Across the board, all residents interviewed at random by OAN said they saw no chemical weapons attack.OAN asked the people they interviewed, what they thought the chemical attack was.Why did jihadists stage this attack?Residents told OAN that the jihadist terrorists staged the false flag so that western powers would attack Assad, and give them the cover they needed to escape from government forces advancing through the town.Residents also told OAN that "they love Assad" and that their are no such thing as "moderate rebels."One America's Pearson Sharp then went on (at the 7 minute mark) to 100% corroborate Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ministry of Defense's explanation as to what happened at the hospital.Doctors he interviewed said that as they were treating people for war wounds and smoke inhalation...suddenly a "bunch of strangers" burst into the hospital and said there was a chemical attack, hosing people down and video taping everything.This is a MUST WATCH and MUST SHARE post. PLEASE SHARE...