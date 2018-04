© 2018 The Associated Press



Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, infamously tweeted a link in early April to a story calling for a bloodless civil war to solve America's problems. The piece, " The Great Lesson of California in America's New Civil War: Why there's no bipartisan way forward at this juncture in our history - one side must win " was authored by Peter Leyden and Ruy Teixeira.The duo assert that this new civil war will follow a path blazed by California 15 years ago, namely, the crushing of the Republican Party. "The Democrats won; the Republicans lost," they intone, "California is the future..."Living and working in places like Washington and San Francisco as Teixeira and Twitter's Dorsey do, tends to distort the view of the real world.Teixeira's and Leyden's summary history of the California Republican collapse may seem convincing for people who didn't live it, as I did as a lawmaker in the State Assembly from 2004 to 2010. To summarize: Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected in 2003 as a populist, governed as a conservative for a year and then veered to the left to preserve his political hide, massively boosting spending and signing the Global Warming Solutions Act. Democrats then started winning elections.In 2011, after spending my adult life in California, working in the once-thriving aerospace industry there, serving 19 years in the state's National Guard and six years in the legislature, I picked up my family and moved to Texas.The first benefit of moving was buying a home that was close to twice as large as our old home in California for $110,000 less - providing needed room to care for two ailing parents.California's high housing costs drive America's highest Supplemental Poverty rate - a dubious distinction held by the progressive bastion since the new, more comprehensive measure was introduced by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2009.This table compares the Supplemental Poverty rates of the four largest racial and national origin groups from children to working (0 to 64) in California, Texas and the U.S. averaged from 2014 to 2015. In every case, Texas' poverty rate is below both California's and the national average whereas in California, only that state's rapidly growing Asian population enjoys a lower poverty rate than the U.S. average.This will likely result in California losing Congressional seats for the first time in its history once the results of the 2020 census are tallied.Further, California's soaring unfunded pension liabilities to its all-powerful government labor unions are at least $477 billion with the annual shortfall to fund the pensions hitting about $5.4 billion a year by 2024 - swamping rosy claims of a state budget surplus.Lastly, California's war on traditional and affordable domestic energy has resulted in among the highest energy costs in the nation, spurred on by high taxes and billions in greenhouse gas fees - fees earmarked to partially pay for a vastly oversold, over budget and years late high speed rail project that nervous voters are turning against.Chuck DeVore is a vice president with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and served in the California State Assembly from 2004 to 2010.