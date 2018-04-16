© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters



Comey doesn't really know about Trump & Russia

He couldn't imagine Clinton losing

'Hope we had no impact on election, but I'd do the same again'

Comey didn't tell Trump Steele dossier was paid for by Clinton allies

Comey really, really doesn't like Trump (and the feeling's mutual)

Ahead of the release of his much-anticipated memoir, former FBI director James Comey has spoken to ABC about his views on Donald Trump, Trump's nemesis Hillary Clinton, as well as Russia. RT has picked 5 most interesting scoops.Comey is the latest author set to make a fortune from a damning tell-all book about Trump. Titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,who fired Comey in May 2017 over his handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server for classified emails during her time as secretary of state. Ahead of the book's release, Comey sat down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos for an almost equally hyped-up mammoth interview.Speculations about Trump's potential ties to the Kremlin keep swirling without producing much in the way of evidence. Among them are rumors that Moscow has some damaging materials on Trump that it can use as leverage against him. Outlined in the infamous Steele Dossier are some salacious details about Trump's stay in Moscow during a beauty pageant (keywords 'pee tape'). Asked if he believes Moscow could possibly be holding Trump on a tight leash,Most mainstream US media chose to latch onto the "it's possible" part, though.Speaking about his decision to go public about the FBI restarting the Hillary Clinton email probe,After Clinton's stunning defeat, the former FBI chief became a kind of an anti-hero for many Democrats, who blamed him for their candidate's underperformance.Comey admitted that he had the same concerns, but he eventually came to the conclusion that it would not have changed the final score.Comey revealed that, while he alerted Trump to the existence of the 'Steele dossier' containing potentially compromising "additional material" on him,"No, I didn't," Comey said in a pre-published excerpt from the interview, when asked if he had told Trump about the link.The former FBI chief admitted he knew all along that the report was funded initially by a rival Republican source, and then by a "Democratic-aligned group trying to get opposition research on Trump," but did not have the details.In October last year, it was revealed that the dossier had been funded by Fusion GPS, led by Glenn Simpson. Clinton herself repeatedly denied any prior knowledge of the "dossier."A verbal war between Trump and Comey has exacerbated recently, as the former FBI chief touted his book on Twitter, and the US president responded in his usual indignant fashion. Comey predictably did not hold back either when speaking about his former boss on ABC.In his book,That's because, he says in the interview, the US leader puts personal loyalty and his family above the interests of the state.While Comey doesn't "buy this stuff" about Trump being physically or mentally unfit for duty, he said the president is "morally unfit," as he "treats women like they're pieces of meat" and lies "constantly about matters big and small." Trump "will stain everyone around him," Comey said, adding that he "doesn't know" how much "stain" would render one incapable of serving the country.The president, of course, held nothing back, either - though he was somewhat less sophisticated - calling Comey "slippery," a "slime ball" and "the WORST FBI Director in history" on Twitter.