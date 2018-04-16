Iranian Security Forces
© FNA
The Iranian intelligence ministry announced in a statement on Monday that the country's security forces have discovered and seized a large cargo of explosives along Iran's Eastern borders
The Iranian security forces in the Southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan could foil the plot of a terrorist groups to transfer 80kg of a combination of explosives, 17 pedal booby-traps, 28 pistols, 2,100 rounds, 35 mortars, tens of electronic detonators and other explosive equipment, the statement said.

A sum of 580kg of narcotics have also been seized from the terrorists, it added.

In a relevant development earlier this month, Iranian border guards in Sistan and Balouchestan confiscated a consignment of explosives which were smuggled into the country in preparation for terrorist attacks.

"Our forces in Saravan region confiscated the cargo of explosives loaded on a Toyota pick-up car," Deputy Commander of Sistan and Balouchestan's Border Guards Intelligence Units Mohammad Molla-Shahi said.

He noted that the outlaws escaped and left the explosives following the border guards' ambush, and said that a Kalashnikov rifle concealed in the car's fuel tank was also seized.

Molla-Shahi said that the outlaws who are on the run will be identified and arrested.

Sistan and Balouchestan Province borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a long coastline to the North of Oman Sea.