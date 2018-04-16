Brennan
Former CIA director John Brennan
In response to a tweet by Donald Trump calling James Comey a "proven LEAKER & LIAR," who "leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted," former Obama CIA director John Brennan fired back - writing that Trump's "kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey."

A kakistocracy is a form of government in which the least qualified person is in power. Brennan could have simply used an Idiocracy reference like a normal person, but then we wouldn't know how smart he is.




The verbose Brennan - who insisted on being sworn in under Obama on an original draft of the constitution - without the Bill of Rights and all those inconvenient amendments - notably spied on members of Congress, endorsed torture, and ran Obama's covert drone war. Perhaps he lived in a few kakistocracies while learning fluent Arabic during his Middle Eastern studies in Cairo?

Maybe Brennan was hoping for a kakistocracy when he voted for a member of the Communist Party in the 1976 presidential election?

Last month, Brennan raged over Twitter after former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was fired a day before he would have qualified for his full pension - tweeting "You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you."