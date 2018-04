Mattis [...] said the assault was a "one-time shot," so long as Assad does not repeat his use of chemical weapons.

Elijah J. Magnier @ejmalrai - 4:22 UTC - 14 Apr 2018



#USA #France #UK: 3 countries to bomb 3 #Syria/n objectives in #Homs #Damascus? A centre of research, a Control & command and an ammunition warehouse? And before the OPCW investigation expected today?



A say In ME: Huge mountains moving to give a birth to a small mouse!

No "Political hits: (Presidential Palace or gov or security HQ)

No #Iranian objectives hits

No #Hezbollah objectives hit

No Syrian Army key capabilities hit.#

And of course no #Russian deployment w/ #SAA hit

#USA looks weaker than ever with this "strike".

The giants trio hit (#USA #UK #France) fired from US base in #Qatar is celebrated in #Damascus government controlled area with #Russian #Iranian #Syrian and #Hezbollah flags, dancing and mocking @realRonaldTrump's strike

This is the 1st time in history where a capital, #Damascus, is hit by foreign power and people celebrate it in the street few hours later, challenging the attackers and expressing their solidarity with the government by dancing in the street: #USA #UK #France boosted #Assad today

#USA #UK #France targeted empty objectives in #Syria since the entire #SAA was dislocated. @realDonaldTrump wanted to save his image: the Syria people's reaction (1000s in the street expressing solidarity with Assad) to the hit is seriously damaging him.

[Update April 14, 5:00 UCT]Last night the U.S., UK and France launched a symbolic attack on Syria. It was not intended to hurt the Syrian government, its people or its allies. It did not hit any of Syria's allies. So far there is no report of anyone being killed or wounded.This was a one-off:As we wrote yesterday in the piece below. World War III had been called off.A report from an observer on the ground in Syria:To limit the attack to the absolute minimum was a wise decision by U.S. President Donald Trump. The people who had faked the 'chemical attack' in Douma on April 7 wanted to pull the U.S. into a wider war with Syria and Russia. They failed.[End-Update - the original post, written before the attack, follows below]