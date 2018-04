Russia has scheduled a missile-firing exercise in the eastern Mediterranean as US President Donald Trump have threatened Syia and Russian forces deployed in the country with "smart" missiles.Meanwhile, the US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane, known as a "submarine killer", was observed by the flying to south of Cyprus, having likely departed from Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy, and headed eastward toward Syria.The Russian military exercises off Syria's coast is another signal showing the developing escalation scennario in the region.