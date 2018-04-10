Russian Su-35

Russian Su-35
A Russian Su-35 multi-role air superiority fighter armed with what looks like Kh-35 cruise anti-ship missiles has just been spotted over the Syrian city of Tartus.

According to reports from local sources, this is not the only Russian jet armed with Kh-35 cruise missiles, which are now flying in this part of Syria and in eastern Mediterranean.

The Kh-35U is a jet-launched version of the Kh-35 subsonic cruise anti-ship missile. It has a HE fragmentation shaped charge warhead and the operational range of at least 300km.

This can be described as a signal to some powers preparing to strike Syria.