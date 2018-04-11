Paul Ryan
© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
House Speaker Paul Ryan
Donald Trump has confirmed that House Speaker Paul Ryan will not be seeking re-election, calling him a "truly good man" who will leave behind a "legacy of achievement."

"Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!" Trump tweeted.

The tweet confirmed reports by Axios and CNN, which stated earlier on Wednesday that Ryan would be leaving his post. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is being touted as the person most likely to take his place.

Ryan, the 48-year-old Republican from Wisconsin, has been in Congress since 1999 and was the vice-presidential nominee in 2012. He became House speaker in 2015.

Friends cited by Axios said that Ryan was ready to leave the job after passing tax reform, which was his longtime dream, stating that the position has become increasingly frustrating, partly due to President Donald Trump.

In a January interview with CBS, Ryan stated that re-election was a decision that he and his wife would make together in late spring.

The news comes at a time when Republicans are in a tough position ahead of the midterm elections, with Democrats having a good chance of winning a House majority.