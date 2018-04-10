© Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call; Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images.jpg



"Today the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients."

Donald Trump declared an "attack on our country in a true sense" was under way after FBI agents conducted a raid on the office of his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, on Monday.a lawyer for Cohen said. It was not clear that the raid related to Mueller's investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.Yet in an extraordinary scene inside the White House late Monday,engineered, he said, by "the most biased group of people" with "the biggest conflicts of interest I've ever seen". He called it "an attack on our country in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for."Unusually affronted by the move against a member of his inner circle, it seemed,that had "started right after I won the nomination. It's a disgraceful situation, it's a total witch hunt, I've been saying it for a long time," Trump said. Mueller's investigation so far has produced 19 indictments or guilty pleas.to the porn actor Stormy Daniels, according to the New York Times, which first reported the raid. Daniels is in a protracted legal battle with Trump to tell the story of their alleged relationship.the Wall Street Journal reported.Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, released a statement that said:A message left Monday afternoon at Ryan's firm was not returned.Trump said the raid on Cohen "really is now in a whole new level of unfairness", but he did not respond directly to questions of whether he would seek to have Mueller dismissed."I think it's a disgrace what's going on," Trump said. "We'll see what happens ... Many people have said you should fire him."into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.explained Neal Katyal, a supreme court lawyer who wrote the special counsel regulations, on Twitter.who oversees the special counsel investigation, Bloomberg reported. Rosenstein has occasionally attracted Trump's ire for his handling of the investigation.The president was following news coverage of the raid closely, CNN reported.although Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been interviewed by Mueller's team, and Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has been interviewed by congressional investigators.A watchdog group has brought a lawsuit alleging that the payment to Daniels was in fact an illegal campaign contribution."The decision by the US attorney's office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary," said Ryan in his statement. He saidwho has worked closely with Trump for more than a decade on particularly sensitive matters.in which a large payment was made on the eve of the 2016 election as she was preparing to go public with her story of an affair with Trump; and efforts to build a Trump tower in Moscow.The FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid of the former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's Virginia home in July 2017. Manafort has been charged with multiple crimes including money laundering and bank fraud, to which he has pleaded not guilty.