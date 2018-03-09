Puppet Masters
What Clinton scandal? Professional whore 'Stormy Daniels' sues Trump
Brandon Carter
The Hill
Tue, 06 Mar 2018 20:04 UTC
President Trump in an effort to void a nondisclosure agreement between the two.
Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, claims in her suit filed Tuesday that the nondisclosure agreement is not valid because Trump never signed the deal, according to documents revealed publicly by her attorney, Michael Avenatti.
NBC News first reported on the lawsuit.
Daniels and Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, both signed the agreement days before the 2016 presidential election, according to the suit.
"To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and 'shut her up' in order to 'protect Mr. Trump' continue unabated," the suit says. "On or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump's attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles."
The lawsuit also claims Daniels and Trump engaged in an intimate relationship that lasted from summer 2006 "well into the year 2007."
Cohen acknowledged last month that he paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 as part of the agreement that ensured she would not speak about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
Cohen said that he made the payment out of his own pocket and denied that it violated campaign finance laws.
The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Cohen was unable to locate Trump prior to making the payment, and as a result had to wire the funds himself.
Despite the payment, Cohen and a White House official have denied the affair ever took place.
Daniels gave a detailed interview to In Touch magazine in 2011 on her encounter with Trump, but has not commented on it publicly since Cohen's payment was first reported.
A manager for Daniels said last month that the actress believed that Cohen's acknowledgement of the payment broke the nondisclosure agreement, leaving her free to talk about the alleged affair.
Reader Comments
NativeSon I don't think it's designed to 'improve his popularity with men', but to 'improve his unpopularity among women'. It's an example of 'Deep State's' continued hypocrisy and digging to defame Trump. They didn't get their preferred psychopath into the White House and they're still pissed about it.
Allegedly Trump Screwed a consenting adult...............Hillary Fucked over half the world..........take your pick
LMFAO Bird
ancientbird66 Is this a trick question?
Aging whore sues the president because she needs money, and is at the age where no one wants to see her naked anymore..ouch...
filled with plastics too
Why are we on to this topic and not still trying to bury Hilary Clinton for her crimes? A little distraction goes a long way I guess.