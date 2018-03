Adult-film star Stormy Daniels has filed a civil suit against President Trump in an effort to void a nondisclosure agreement between the two.NBC News first reported on the lawsuit.Daniels and Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, both signed the agreement days before the 2016 presidential election, according to the suit The lawsuit also claims Daniels and Trump engaged in an intimate relationship that lasted from summer 2006 "well into the year 2007."Cohen said that he made the payment out of his own pocket and denied that it violated campaign finance laws.The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Cohen was unable to locate Trump prior to making the payment, and as a result had to wire the funds himself.Despite the payment, Cohen and a White House official have denied the affair ever took place.A manager for Daniels said last month that the actress believed that Cohen's acknowledgement of the payment broke the nondisclosure agreement, leaving her free to talk about the alleged affair.