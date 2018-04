© Francois Durand/Getty Images



"In this current period of American politics, at this juncture in our history, there's no way that a bipartisan path provides the way forward," they wrote. "The way forward is on the path California blazed about 15 years ago."

"America can't afford more political paralysis. One side or the other must win. This is a civil war that can be won without firing a shot. But it is a fundamental conflict between two worldviews that must be resolved in short order," Leyden and Teixeira asserted.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey aroused controversy after labeling a Medium article "great" that claimed there's no "bipartisan way forward" in the United States and that the country is engaged in a "fundamental conflict between two world views that must be resolved in short order."Dorsey shared the Medium article on his personal Twitter account Thursday night, with the accompanying acclaim that it was a "great read."Author and media consultantand political commentatorargued in the article titled "The Great Lesson of California in America's New Civil War" thatEssentially, the authors called forsince they only care "about rule by and for billionaires at the expense of working people" and not "average citizens."despite its mass wealth inequality, growing lack of social cohesion, poverty, and soaring housing costsaccording to Leyden and Teixeira. Interestingly enough, they claimed the state's economy is booming, although arguably not for long. They also oddly claimed the state is running on surpluses without acknowledging its debt crisis. "The public is happy with its political leaders," they noted. However, California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, has a 44 percent approval rating. The article also does not acknowledge thatLeyden and Teixeira are somewhat correct thatYet, they do not call for Democrats to try to understand their political adversaries.Dorsey's tweet comes in the midst of growing concerns about his website's treatment of conservatives. Over the last few years, Twitter has banned number of right-wing accounts that it says violate the site's terms of service.Critics say the site is selective in who it punishes and engages in so-calledwhich effectively makes a user's post invisible to others without officially taking the account down.Twitter has denied these allegations.If he agrees that the country is in the state of crisis that Leyden and Teixeira believe,Is Twitter - a social media site with considerable influence over the media's day-to-day narrative - a vehicle for Dorsey to help accomplish this goal?If the country is in as dire of a position as the Medium article claimed, how can Dorsey not feel an obligation to help steer the country away from collapse?Dorsey did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment via Twitter after he disputed DCNF reporter Peter J. Hasson's tweet that he "loves" Leyden's piece.