"That is one of the things I work with," Myers says. "Identifying and trying to reduce EMF in [my clients'] environment, so they can improve their body's ability to function generally and to detox."

"A lot of people have cadmium toxicity, so it's very important to measure that," Myers says. "A lot of people have mercury fillings, so we'll see a lot of silver from those amalgams coming out in the stool as well. Those kill gut bacteria and cause gut dysbiosis ... Other metals prefer to be excreted in the hair. That's why I'd like to use all those different tests."



"Yes, that's my main message to people," Myers says. "You should think of detox as a lifestyle, not something that you're doing for 30 days, six months or even a year. It's just something that you incorporate into your healthy lifestyle. We'll talk about some of the supplements and detox protocols that you can do to facilitate that ...



I'm always surprised that my healthiest clients, like yourself, have a lot of metals coming out. Your body is working really well. You're very healthy, so your body is able to excrete these metals much better than someone who is sick ... or their detox organs aren't functioning very well. But no one is exempt. Everyone has toxic metals in their body that we want to tend to if we plan to live a long, healthy, energetic and disease-free life."

"Infrared saunas are one of the best ways to detox your body. I recommend them to all my clients ... [T]he most common sauna is a far-infrared sauna ... I'm a big fan of near-infrared saunas also.



There are near-infrared bulbs saunas, which are fine for detoxification, but you want to add more concentrated near-infrared energy. You can do that with near-infrared light emitting diodes (LEDs). The best detox combo is a far-infrared sauna with a near-infrared LED and a red LED panel inside of it. That's the best combo."

"The near-infrared LEDs are something that have been available in the last few years. There are amazing companies making products like these, the near-infrared and red LED combo products that you can add to your near-infrared bulb sauna or far-infrared sauna. That's the way that I would go if you're looking for that maximum detox effect."

"Their temperature regulation system doesn't quite work well enough, so I would not have a child use an infrared sauna," Myers says. "As far as how to use a sauna, I recommend people do them three to five days a week, starting with about five to 10 minutes.



If you're really, really ill, you'd want to start with a low amount and then slowly work your way up; like maybe each week add a couple of minutes to your sessions. You ought to do what works for you. It doesn't matter what I say or what I recommend. I want you to listen to your body and do what works for you. If you start to feel nauseated, lightheaded or unwell in any way, it's time to get out of the sauna."

"There's always a cost to any kind of detox protocol you do," Myers says... But the benefits far outweigh the cost. We're willing to sacrifice some minerals for the benefits. But there are other minerals, like magnesium, which 80 percent of people are estimated to be deficient in. Magnesium is incredibly important to facilitate all of your body's enzymatic processes, your metabolism ... including facilitating detoxification."

"I can't tell you how many clients have told me that they just started taking magnesium alone and they start feeling better within a week or so," Myers notes. "I had the same experience when I did my first hair tissue mineral analysis a long time ago. I started taking magnesium. I couldn't believe how much better I was feeling. I had to become a practitioner and tell more people about this, about the importance of minerals."

"This is why cigarette smokers get cancer. It's why my dad got esophageal cancer. He smoked for 40 years ... [Y]ou get cadmium from cigarettes ... our environment [air] ... shellfish and fish. It's not only mercury that's in fish. It's cadmium as well. Cadmium interferes when DNA copies. When a cell multiplies or divides, cadmium interferes in the DNA copying properly, so you get this mutated cell.



We have about 100 million cancer cells in our body at any one time. But if your immune system is malfunctioning, say it's damaged by metals, EMF or it's nutrient-deficient or just doesn't have the energy to function, that's when that mutated cell caused by cadmium will be allowed to grow and manifest into a tumor, be it malignant or benign. That's the mechanism by which cadmium causes cancer."

"To date, most of what you learn about hair mineral analysis doesn't have a scientific backing to it. What we want to change, and what I want to do, is really legitimize it in the eyes of the medical profession. We're going to accomplish that by [making sure that] everything we say is backed by scientific research. You can look forward to that in 2018."

"That's where you can learn all about our detoxification program. It's really a healing program as well. I wake up every day so excited to teach people about the importance of detoxification and how metals are affecting their body, because they're not getting that information from their conventional medical doctor.



They go to their doctor and maybe they're getting advised to take medications or surgery, which is useful in many situations. But there's a big absence of information into the underlying root causes of people's health issues, which are mineral and nutrient-deficiency, metal and chemical toxicities, EMF and other factors. I really want to educate people what they're missing in trying to reach their health goals," Myers says.



... It can really help to have someone holding your hand and getting support if you run into a road block or a problem with detoxification. Sometimes, there is preliminary work we have to do to get someone to the point where they're able to detox ... We help to troubleshoot what those issues are and develop a really individualized detox program to get your body where you want to get it."