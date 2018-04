© Sarah Tew/CNet



A handful of Amazon Key's main features are being rolled out across the US.That means you can now use the service anywhere in the country for keyless entry, remote lock and unlock, and guest access, the company said Thursday. Plus, five more locks now work with Amazon Key, for a total ofBut if you were waiting for in-home delivery using Amazon Key, that's not part of the expansion. In-home delivery will still only be available to Prime customers in 37 US cities and surrounding areas.Amazon is hoping to use Amazon Key to make itself an even bigger player in smart home technologies, with the company already dominant in smart speakers through its Echo brand. Amazon is focusing on the smart home so it can sell its Prime members new security cameras and smart doorbells, and hopefully convince them to use their Echo speakers for more voice shopping.The company, though, faces loads of competition in the new market, particularly from Google, so it's moving aggressive to keep expanding and introduce new features., Blink and Ring , and has rolled out new Echo devices to stay one step ahead of rivals. It's also had spats with Google over Nest, Google's own smart home business that's also partnered with Amazon.Besides deliveries, Amazon said the service can eventually be used for in-home visits from local businesses on Amazon Home Services, including house cleaners and dog walkers.The service may help people avoid rain-soaked packages or parcel theft from their front stoops. Plus, it may introduce a whole new way of using home services like plumbers and cable repair workers.As is typical of the secretive company, Amazon hasn't disclosed any specific figures on how many customers have adopted or used Amazon Key.