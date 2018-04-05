Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has claimed Susie Green, the CEO of transgender group Mermaids, reported her to the police in July last year, in remarks made on her fundraising page.
The West Yorkshire force did not initially act, but after undergoing training from Ms. Green's Mermaids organisation in January, they soon moved to question Ms. Keen-Minshull under caution, it is claimed.
Ms. Keen-Minshull says she was questioned because of eight tweets, one calling transgendered individuals who have had their genitals removed as "castrated". She has also accused Mermaids of "prey[ing]" on gay teenagers and of "mass child abuse".
She now says her free speech is under attack, and is appealing for help. "This fight is not whether you agree with my views on transgender issues as much it is that you agree that I have a right to air my views, a right to voice an opinion, a right to free speech," Ms. Keen-Minshull writes.
In July 2017, she had tweeted a group donating funds to Mermaids, informing them Ms. Green had taken her child for surgery in Thailand on their 16th birthday, despite British law prohibiting sex-change surgery for under-18s.
"Dear @MagnumIceCream you do know the CEO of Mermaids took her son to Thailand at 16 to be castrated right? Transing kids is abuse," Ms. Keen-Minshull wrote on Twitter. She insists the offending tweet is not abuse and states facts.
Comment: I'm a pediatrician. How transgender ideology has infiltrated my field and produced large-scale child abuse
The crux of the matter is that while the transition-affirming movement purports to help children, it is inflicting a grave injustice on them and their nondysphoric peers.
These professionals are using the myth that people are born transgender to justify engaging in massive, uncontrolled, and unconsented experimentation on children who have a psychological condition that would otherwise resolve after puberty in the vast majority of cases.
Today's institutions that promote transition affirmation are pushing children to impersonate the opposite sex, sending many of them down the path of puberty blockers, sterilization, the removal of healthy body parts, and untold psychological damage.
These harms constitute nothing less than institutionalized child abuse. Sound ethics demand an immediate end to the use of pubertal suppression, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries in children and adolescents, as well as an end to promoting gender ideology via school curricula and legislative policies.
Mermaids, meanwhile, claims Ms. Green has "been the target of a campaign of ongoing persistent harassment causing alarm and distress", adding: "We support free speech, but this is not it."
Last year Mermaids - which calls for children to be allowed irreversible sex-change treatment the NHS currently prohibits - was banned from contacting a family after the mother allegedly forced her seven-year-old son to live as a girl.
They have also frequently pushed for critics of transgenderism to be criminalised, whilst taking hundreds of thousands of pounds off the taxpayer and national lottery fund.
Ms. Keen-Mishull, who is currently waiting to find out if the Crown Prosecution Service will bring charges against her, said it was madness the police had got involved.
"I am not part of a grooming gang or paedophile ring, I haven't hurt anyone or abused anyone. I am a woman with an opinion."
Comment: UK police are perfectly willing to ignore or coverup reports of child sexual abuse, but questioning any facet of transgender ideology is now verboten.
She also said: "I will not kowtow to an ideology that demands I cannot speak the truth. I will not be compelled to say a man is a woman, or that sterilising children is okay."
Adding: "As far as the transgender ideology stretches I believe it is one of complete submission. Those that even raise questions are silenced with threats and accusations of bigotry."
"We all have the capacity to be offended and offensive. We have to decide whether we want to criminalise this offence."
Same in the US.
That treatment - though almost certainly an uttered threat (usually enough) and not documentable - proves the motivation of the 'authorities' in both places.
No video at 11 p.m., no MSM discussion anywhere.
This is how we all fall down.
R.C.