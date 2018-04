© Sajjad Hussain /AFP/Getty

A mother of four who campaigns against "gender identity" ideology claims she was threatened with arrest and banned from leaving the UK after saying transgender women are "castrated" men.Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has claimed Susie Green, the CEO of transgender group Mermaids , reported her to the police in July last year, in remarks made on her fundraising page The West Yorkshire force did not initially act, but, they soon moved to question Ms. Keen-Minshull under caution, it is claimed.Ms. Keen-Minshull says she was questioned because of eight tweets, one calling transgendered individuals who have had their genitals removed as "castrated". She has also accused Mermaids of "prey[ing]" on gay teenagers and of "mass child abuse".She now says her free speech is under attack, and is appealing for help. "This fight is not whether you agree with my views on transgender issues as much it is that you agree that I," Ms. Keen-Minshull writes.In July 2017, she had tweeted a group donating funds to Mermaids, informing them"Dear @MagnumIceCream you do know the CEO of Mermaids took her son to Thailand at 16 to be castrated right? Transing kids is abuse," Ms. Keen-Minshull wrote on Twitter. She insists the offending tweet is not abuse and states facts.Mermaids, meanwhile, claims Ms. Green has "been the target of a campaign of ongoing persistent harassment causing alarm and distress", adding: "We support free speech, but this is not it."Last year Mermaids - which calls for children to be allowed irreversible sex-change treatment the NHS currently prohibits - was banned from contacting a family after the mother allegedly forced her seven-year-old son to live as a girl.Ms. Keen-Mishull, who is currently waiting to find out if the Crown Prosecution Service will bring charges against her, said it was madness the police had got involved."I am not part of a grooming gang or paedophile ring, I haven't hurt anyone or abused anyone. I am a woman with an opinion."She also said: "I will not kowtow to an ideology that demands I cannot speak the truth. I will not be compelled to say a man is a woman, or that sterilising children is okay."Adding: "As far as the transgender ideology stretches I believe it is"We all have the capacity to be offended and offensive. We have to decide whether we want to criminalise this offence."