A US Air Force F-16 jet has crashed at the Nellis Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas, during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range, officials said Wednesday. The pilot's condition is unknown.The incident occurred at 10:30am local time (17:30 GMT) on Wednesday.Last April, a F-16 crashed several miles outside Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The pilot managed to escape to safety using a parachute.They were developed and built by General Dynamics. Current production is managed by Lockheed Martin.On Tuesday, four crew members died when a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed during a routine training mission in California along the US-Mexico border. A Marine Corps Harrier jet also crashed in Djibouti. Its pilot ejected and has been reported in stable condition.