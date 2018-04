© Getty

Facebook and other internet companies are racing to prepare for a sweeping new European Union (EU) privacy law that aims to give consumers greater control over the use of their data.The law comes at a critical time for the industry, which is already facing tough questions over its data practices.The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect across the EU on May 25, will drastically change what internet companies can do with customers' data."I think it's going to have a fundamental seismic shift in the whole industry because it grants people rights over their data that they don't currently have," said David Carroll, an associate professor at the Parsons School of Design who studies digital media and data practices."One of the main tenets of GDPR is to make sure that there is trust and to make it clear what the data is being used for," said Greg Sparrow, vice president and general manager of CompliancePoint.The impending deadline has companies scrambling to bring themselves in line with the new law. Violations under the new rules would be met with hefty fines of $24.6 million or 4 percent of a company's global revenue - whichever is larger.Hovering over those efforts is the data scandal that saw a political consulting firm with ties to President Trump 's 2016 campaign improperly obtain the personal information of 50 million Facebook users.Cambridge Analytica, which did work for the president's campaign and several other Republican politicians, reportedly paid a researcher for data he obtained through a third-party app on Facebook. The researcher obtained the data even though users had not consented to handing over their information for political purposes.Věra Jourová, the EU's consumer protection chief, thinks the incident underscores why privacy regulations like the GDPR are crucial."I can say that in Europe we are ready for these cases," she added.