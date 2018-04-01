The sleepy town of Telford, England, is home to the latest bout of grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation. On March 11, the Mirror revealed the results of an eighteen-month investigation intowith offenses dating back to the early 1980s.. Since the release of the investigation by the Mirror, more Telford victims have found the courage to come forward.The Telford case bears an eerie likeness to the infamous Rotherham scandal, in which 1,400 girls were raped and trafficked by grooming gangs between 1997 and 2013. Similar cases were reported in Rochdale, Oxfordshire, Newcastle, and eleven other English towns. The incidents, although widespread and involving thousands of victims, have three things in common. The victims; primarily white girls. The perpetrators; predominantly Muslim Pakistani men. The crimes; not dealt with by authorities for years, because police and local councils did not want to be accused of racism.. Their knee-jerk reaction was to clutch at the first murmur the number of attacks might be in dispute, as hinted by West Mercia Police Supt Tom Harding. He stated he did not believe Telford was 'any worse than lots of places around England and Wales', and that as he is currently working with approximately forty-six young people who are victims, or are considered at risk of child sexual exploitation, he felt the numbers were 'sensationalised'.Don't be fooled by such attempts to mask the problem. As Telford MP Lucy Allan (who has campaigned on this issue for eighteen months) insisted, nobody is suggesting there are 1,000 victims on the streets of Telford at this very moment. In addition, Maggie Oliver, who resigned from her position as a detective inspector on the Rochdale scandal owing to the appalling way it was handled by police, said the figures are 'not fabricated' in her experience.. Flailing efforts to minimise the issue are futile; too much precedent has already been set, in too many other towns.Stating Pakistani Muslim men are disproportionately represented in grooming gangs and gang rape is the grossest of understatements. A December 2017 report by Quilliam International found 84 per cent of men convicted of being members of grooming gangs from 2005 to 2017 are Pakistani Muslims.This awkward fact can be blamed for the deafening silence on the issue in the cultural mainstream.The Left prefers instead taking down straight, white, wealthy men, and the glitz and glamour of exposing the culture of sexual exploitation in Hollywood. Engaging in this practice involves no political incorrectness, and no risk of being branded anything other than a victim. In addition, the protection from all critique by aggressive feminist hordes makes this public dialogue a very safe space.As such, the #MeToo brigadiers wouldn't dare risk a backlash by even alluding to the fact there could also be a culture of sexual exploitation within the ranks of Islam. After all,. Especially if the females in question are white. For all the cultural Left cares, the Telford girls, branded with the smear of 'rural, white, and working class', can rot in obscurity. (One young teen claims she was 'laughed at' by her social worker when she told her she was being sold to Pakistani men for sex.)What has also remained largely ignored is the profoundly racist nature of the attacks. Unsurprising, as the leftist 'in vogue' definition of racism involves an alleged power imbalance between whites and non-whites.However, the rape and sexual exploitation of 'infidel' girls and women is not a new concept within Islam. It goes back to Muhammad, who made it perfectly clear that his soldiers were permitted to rape female infidel slaves. Sure, other cultures have done the same over the course of human history, but only Islam is carrying it into a modern, prolific context.Isis continued the practice when they kidnapped scores of Yazidi infidel women and girls from Iraq and sold them into sexual slavery. The grooming and rape for profit and pleasure seen in the towns of Northern England is a by-product of that same medieval attitude to non-Muslim (and usually white) women. This was evident in 2014, when seventeen men and one woman were tried for grooming and trafficking in Newcastle. All seventeen men were Muslim. Amidst the heinous details of the crimes, Newcastle Crown Court was also informed of the 'contempt' these men had for white women.One piece of evidence was an incident in which one of the perpetrators was caught by a white, female ticket inspector traveling on public transport without a ticket. He yelled at her, 'All white women are only good for one thing, for men like me to f-k and use as trash, that is all women like you are worth.'To the minority of Muslim men who still subscribe to this attitude, white, unveiled females are neither chaste not protected, and are as such easy targets for sex. But the Left, while perfectly happy to screech about 'white male privilege', launch royal commissions into the Catholic Church, and fabricate statistics about 'rape culture' in residential colleges, continues to turn a blind eye when bad behaviour comes from one of their protected identity groups. To the Left, Islam is immune from critique, no matter the crime.Politicians in the UK must join Lucy Allan and publicly condemn this appalling cultural trope. This archaic mentality must be identified for what it is, rooted out, and quashed. If not, the suffering of the Telford girls, and thousands like them, will continue to ooze along.