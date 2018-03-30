I used to be critical of Dr. Cohen for his apparent refusal to use the word "coup" in relation to what the U.S. 'news' media euphemistically termed "Ukraine's revolution". That's done even by the BBC, which actually knows better, as is shown here - their own producers and editors know that they are deceiving their viewers by playing along with the U.S. government's (and its allied UK government's) lies on this most crucial matter of international relations. Indeed, how could anyone NOT know about it, especially after hearing and carefully thinking about this audio - actual "smoking gun" proof of America's 2014 Kiev coup - which took control of Ukraine, the country with Europe's longest border with Russia.
And now the U.S. regime is placing U.S. military and weaponry onto and near Russia's border. Did John F. Kennedy allow the Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev to do that (actually, far less than that) to America during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962? Of course not! But the U.S. government, and its 'news' media, demand that Russia accept the unacceptable.
The above-linked leaked audio, which was uploaded on 4 February 2014, a full 22 days before the coup was completed, exposes then US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Victoria Nuland, telling the U.S. Ambassador in Ukraine to appoint (the rabidly anti-Russian) "Yats" Yatsenyuk to run post-coup Ukraine. "Yats" was duly installed as Prime Minister on 26 February, though the EU had wanted the far more moderate Vladimir Klitschko to be installed once the then-existing democratically-elected government was overthrown. (So, Nuland just said there to the U.S. Ambassador "F-k the EU!" to express her rejection of the EU's position. Some 'ally' of Europe the U.S. is!)
And then, also on 26 February, a phone-conversation between the EU's Catherine Ashton and Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet was leaked, in which we hear her learn that this had indeed been a coup, and not a revolution. Ashton was just as shocked as he was. The EU had thought that the U.S. simply encouraged a revolution, not imposed a coup that was hidden behind the 'revolution'. (But the EU never protested against its U.S.-nazi ally, Washington, neither under Obama nor under Trump.)
All of this was known to the BBC - and to CNN, and the New York Times, and Washington Post, etc. - before the end of February 2014 (see this for documentation of that knowledge of the reality, and the subsequent hiding of it). All of them still hide from the public the fact that it was a coup and no authentic 'revolution' at all. Since then - very recently in fact - two of the snipers hired to shoot at both protesters and police went public about their having done so. These two snipers were brought in from the nation of Georgia by its ousted President Mikheil Saakashvilli to participate in the U.S.-run anti-Russia operation. They concluded that (as one of them actually said) "there is no reason to prosecute me" because the West backs the coup-regime, which certainly won't prosecute the gunmen who had brought it to power. How brazen is that!
I recently discovered that on 20 February 2014 - the very day of the coup - Dr. Cohen had actually been the very first person in the West to call it a "coup," but the interviewers didn't ask him to elaborate at all on that and instead quickly diverted to insignificant matters, and he didn't call them on it; he simply accepted their management of the conversation. He's a quick learner. So, he didn't ever again say any such thing as that, on 20 February 2014, when he described that phone-conversation on 4 February 2014 between Obama's agent and the Ambassador in Ukraine, by saying:
"...the significance is what you just played. What are they doing? The highest-ranking State Department official, who presumably represents the Obama administration, and the American ambassador in Kiev are, to put it in blunt terms, plotting a coup d'état against the elected president of Ukraine. ... in Washington and in Brussels, they lie: ... They're not talking about democracy now; they're talking about a coup now."So this brings us to 28 March 2018, and The Nation magazine (owned by Dr. Cohen's wife Katrina vanden Heuvel) headlining from Dr. Cohen, 'Unproven Allegations Against Trump and Putin Are Risking Nuclear War ', and reporting on his having been interviewed on The John Batchelor Show at WABC radio in NYC, a progressive news-and-interview program that used to be, but no longer is, nationally syndicated. Can one wonder why? Might Batchelor's having the courage still to interview Cohen be part of the explanation why only "from early 2001 to September 2006, the show was syndicated nationally on the ABC radio network"? Obviously, corporate America doesn't like an honest press.
In that Nation article, five points are made:
- "Russiagate" and the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK have two aspects in common. Both blame Putin personally. And no actual facts have yet been made public.
- This episode increases the risk of nuclear war between the United States and Russia.
- Many Americans, including political and media elites who shape public opinion, have been deluded into thinking, especially since the pseudo-"American-Russian friendship" of the Clinton 1990s, that nuclear war now really is "unthinkable." That the mass expulsion of diplomats was merely "symbolic" and of no real lasting consequence. In reality, it has become more thinkable.
- The causes of the new risks of nuclear war are not "symbolic" but real and primarily political. As diplomacy is diminished, the militarization of US-Russian relations increases.
- Thus, the individuals and larger forces that promote the unproven allegations emanating from "Russiagate" and the Skripal incident are, in effect, nuclear-warmongers.
The only reason why a full 33% of Americans still trust 'our' Government is that the 'news' media hides the truth from us. If the 'news' media were honest, that figure would be much lower even than it is. A July 2017 Marist poll found that 37% of Americans "trust the media" "not at all"; 31% trust it "not very much"; 22% said "a good amount"; only 8% trusted it "a great deal". And so, how could the U.S. electorate then believe that even one's own vote reflects a sufficiently accurately informed choice for a functioning democracy to result? Many Americans know they're voting based on contending lies.
A prominent American jurist has pointed out that America's courts are open only to the rich, basically not available to the general public, and that the U.S. Constitution is routinely violated by the Government; judges simply look the other way and refuse to get involved.
If such a nation isn't a dictatorship, then what nation is? The lying U.S. regime could call this 'anti-American propaganda', but it's unfortunately merely the truth, and it is being reported here by an American, who writes only on behalf of himself, and of any of the few authentic newsmedia - the media that publish and broadcast the truth, even though others don't.
Because WW III isn't just war-games now. It's war-provocations, too. And they're all being led by Washington and its UK slave. It's time for Europeans to abandon any alliance at all with such a regime. That would stop this psychopathic insanity. Nothing else could. FDR is dead and gone, and the ideological Cold War ended in 1991, but has secretly been continuing all along on the American side. NATO must end immediately. (Its Soviet equivalent, the Warsaw Pact, ended in 1991, when the Cold War did on the Russian side.)
And any further association between the EU and U.S. should be grounds for any European nation to at least consider leaving the EU. This is no longer just war-games; it is clearly for real. And if a European government doesn't seriously consider doing this, then there should be massive public demonstrations against that government. Washington and its allies are looking for, and will quite possibly concoct, an excuse for war against Russia. And Russia isn't just another Iraq. Nor Libya. Nor Syria. Nor Ukraine. The U.S. government - along with its allies - is truly toxic to people everywhere. I, an American, say this with profound regret because it's the truth.
About the author
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They're Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST'S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.