Why do we need a world in which Russia does not exist?

The release of the legendary and much-anticipated documentary "Putin" is upon us. In the video below, Dmitri Kiselyov, Russia's Top Anchor, covers the premier in which 22 million Russians tune in.He speaks very seriously, and grimly about what would happen if nuclear weapons would be used against Russia. There is also a key aspect of humanity, and reason in his speech, a reminder that Russia would NEVER want such a war, because it would be catastrophic for both the world and Russia. He chillingly but truthfully assures that Russia would never use nuclear weapons aggressively, when he says:, and we hope to hear more golden soundbites like that in the documentary "Putin".If the documentary seems familiar to you, it's because we've already covered stories released from it before the premiere, which were very popular.Honestly, who doesn't love listening to tales of Putin simply being Putin, they are truly worthy of becoming the heroic bard-tales of our era.Are you going to watch "Putin" as soon as you can? Let us know what your favorite Putin story was in the comment sections down below.