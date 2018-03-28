Puppet Masters
Deputy defense minister claims Israel can annex West Bank and still not give Palestinians right to vote
Middle East Monitor
Wed, 28 Mar 2018 19:05 UTC
Ben-Dahan made the remarks in an interview with the pro-settler news outlet Arutz Sheva, and in particular, addressed the issue of demographics between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea.
"The clear and absolute thing is that we are here in the Land of Israel and we are not afraid of any attempts to frighten us", he said. "They want to scare us, that maybe soon we will not be a majority and therefore we have to abandon Judea and Samaria [the West Bank]. This is a grave mistake".
"Sovereignty [formal annexation] must be applied in Judea and Samaria as soon as possible", he continued.
Yet even in the case of formal annexation, the deputy minister continued, there would be no need for Palestinians to have the right to vote in Israeli elections.
"Even if we apply Israeli law in Judea and Samaria, full civil rights are not just given, and certainly not on the first day. We will have to wait several years as is customary in every country", he said.
Separately, a senior settler leader made similar remarks on Israeli television.
Yigal Dilmoni, deputy CEO of the settlement movement's Yesha Council governing body, told Channel 10 that Israel could deny Palestinians the right to vote, even if the latter were a majority.
"I truly believe that our right to the Land of Israel holds true whether or not [there is a majority]", Dilmoni said. "It is just as when Ben-Gurion established the state and there were 600,000 [Jewish] people facing one and a half to two million Arabs".
He continued: "Our right to the land of Israel was strong and present then. And it exists now as well...Therefore, the majority is not meant to be the deciding factor in our decision making".
The deadly facts herein revealed lead me to wonder that this monster, interest, has not devoured the whole human race. It would have done so long ago if bankruptcy and revolutions had not acted as counter poisons.
Recent Comments
How exciting. Finding resolution to problems is good mental gymnastics. It is fascinating to learn what other people need and want and what gives...
"England has contagious Russophobia." I haven't seen any. I've seen it in the media and in parliament, but not in real life,
"By now anyone with an opinion on the Skripal poisoning has already decided if they believe the official narrative or not." Lol. Is there anyone...
Very interesting, isn't it? The vector that was created to enable surveillance is now standing accused of its mission. Could it be because it's...
Senator Nelson should ask FCC Chairman Ajit Pai whether he's willing to bet his job on this, because that's what should be at stake here. Pai is...
Comment: Israeli arrogance on full display.